Movie Review: Fly By Night

TAI LO (Pang), his younger brother Sai Lo (Loo), and their best friend Gwai Lo (Tan) are taxi drivers. The trio have perfected a simple con game, where they investigate and blackmail wealthy passengers whom they pick up from the airport.

When Tai Lo wants to bring Ah Soon (Eric Chen) into their gang, Sai Lo is not happy, and decides to do things his own way.

Also dissatisfied with the situation, Gwai Lo decides to join Sai Lo and together, they begin to blackmail a young woman named Reanne (Joyce Harn).

However, she turns the tables on them, and convinces the duo to blackmail her ex-lover Marcus (Shaun Chen), who is married to the heiress of a diamond company.

Unfortunately, their efforts attract the attention of a hard-nosed, ambitious cop named Kamal (Bront Palarae), who is determined to apprehend them at all costs.

Things get even more complicated when Gwai Lo and Sai Lo trash a casino during a fight. Unfortunately, the casino is owned by the notorious gangster Jared (Federic Lee) and he demands payment from them.

I will not reveal any more of the plot and risk spoiling your fun. But I can say that the film will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The characters in the film are well-developed, and a lot of thought and energy was spent on fleshing them out. The actors really got under the skin of their characters, and managed to churn out solid performances.

Loo, who plays angry younger brother Sai Lo, really stood out. He put some edginess into his character.

The scene he shares with Bront in the interrogation room was beautifully executed. You can feel the tension between the two men.

I also loved the chemistry between the two brothers in the film.

Another actor who really stood out was Lee. He only had three scenes in the film, but he left a lasting impression. He portrayed the playful but dangerous Jared perfectly. You would not want to be in his bad books.

The film is mainly in Mandarin, with some Malay dialogue. However, a film like this proves that some stories can transcend language.

You can feel the emotions in the scenes, even when reading the subtitles. Also, the excellent performances by the actors add to the strength of the movie.

This is director Zahir’s feature film debut. His background as a TV commercial director likely contributed to the film’s gorgeous cinematography.

I am anxiously awaiting to see what he will deliver next.