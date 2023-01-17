Mushroom recipes

MUSHROOMS – they are delicious every time and have such a wide variety of uses. If you want to make a warm, savoury dish without any meat, you need to use mushrooms. They are really nourishing and flavourful! Mushrooms work well with just about everything, whether they are cremini, oyster, white button, shiitake, portabello, or basically any other variety. If you enjoy mushrooms or are looking to add them to your diet, check out this collection of four fantastic mushroom dishes.
Roasted mushrooms
Healthy and easy to make, roasted mushrooms make a great side dish. The roasting method consistently produces results with strong flavours while also being one of the least cooking techniques. A great fast side dish that goes well with everything from steaks to roast chicken, or you can turn it into a dinner.
Ingredients
4 cup sliced mushrooms
A pinch of black pepper
Salt
1 chopped tomato
1 teaspoon
2 tablespoons. parsley, chopped
10 garlic clove
⅔ cup virgin olive oil
5 sprigs thyme
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes, crushed
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons roasted and salted cashews, chopped
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Combine mushrooms, ⅔ cup olive oil, entire garlic cloves, and thyme in a small roasting pan.
2. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
3. Roast for 20 minutes, tossing periodically, until the mushrooms are golden brown.
4. Remove the thyme and garlic from the oven and set aside.
5. Arrange the mushrooms in a small bowl.
6. Heat the remaining ⅔ cup olive oil in a small sauté pan until shimmering.
7. Grate in the garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook until golden brown, then add vinegar, tomato, 1 tablespoon parsley, and a bit of salt.
8. Remove from the heat and pour over the mushrooms.
9. Garnish with cashews and chopped parsley.
10. Serve right away.
Mushroom gravy
Mushroom gravy is an excellent sauce for any dish! It tastes well when paired with pork chops, chicken, beef, or steak. When it comes to gravy, nothing beats home-made, and since it’s so simple to prepare, there is no need at all to buy pre-packaged gravy.
Ingredients
200g of chopped mushrooms
1 white onion, diced finely
One tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste
Vegetable oil, two teaspoons
1 stick of cinnamon
2 pods of cardamom
⅔ teaspoon of cumin seed
1 teaspoon dried coriander
⅔ teaspoon of ground cumin
Garam masala powder, 1 teaspoon
Chili powder, 1 teaspoon, to taste
Half a teaspoon of turmeric powder
Curry leaf and two green chilies
1 chopped tomato with water and salt to taste
Instructions
1. Cinnamon stick, cardamom, and cumin seeds are added to hot oil in a pan.
2. After a few seconds, add finely chopped onions, salt, and continue to roast until golden.
3. Add the ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, cumin, garam masala, coriander, red chilli powder, green chilies, and curry leaves after the onions are golden and soft.
4. After thoroughly combining all the ingredients, add the chopped tomato and a small amount of water, and simmer everything for about 5 minutes.
5. Add the cleaned and sliced mushrooms and combine them thoroughly with the masala mixture as the oil begins to separate.
6. Cook for 3 minutes. When the mushrooms are fully cooked, add 1/4 cup water and continue to simmer.
7. Serve hot with rice.
Creamy mushroom soup
Mushroom soup that is silky smooth and creamy is comfort food in a bowl. Chicken stock is thickened with a mixture of butter and flour to make a creamy soup that is not overly filling. White button mushrooms and butter both give earthy undertones to the broth’s rich flavour.
Ingredients
A third of a cup of unsalted butter (50g)
1 cup of milk
1 pound of sliced white button mushrooms
1 fresh thyme sprig
2 medium garlic cloves, minced
Flour, 1 tablespoon
Freshly ground black pepper and kosher salt
3 cups of water or low-sodium chicken stock
1 medium onion, diced finely
1 bay leaf
Parsley, minced for serving
Instructions
1. In a large saucepan set over medium-high heat, melt the butter.
2. Salt and pepper the mushrooms, add them, and boil them while stirring constantly until the liquid has evaporated and the mushrooms have a deep brown colour.
3. Add the onion and stir for approximately two minutes, or until tender.
4. Add the garlic and heat for 30 seconds or until fragrant.
5. Stir in the flour after adding it.
6. Stir in the milk, chicken stock, and parsley.
7. Cook for 20 minutes after bringing to a gentle simmer.
8. Serve warm.
Mushroom omelette
Mushroom Omelette is a tasty and healthy breakfast choice that is also quite simple to prepare. In this nutritious breakfast meal, sautéing the mushrooms with garlic provides a burst of flavour.
Ingredients
Olive oil, two teaspoons
3 tablespoons of butter
100g sliced mushrooms
3 big eggs
1 teaspoon chopped fresh chives
A bit black pepper and salt, both freshly ground
Bread, to serve
Instructions
1. Warm up a non-stick skillet with a base that is around 20 cm in diameter.
2. A spoonful of oil and some butter should be added.
3. Add the mushrooms after the butter has begun to froth.
4. Saute for two to three minutes after seasoning.
5. Pour into a basin, then set aside.
6. In a bowl, crack the eggs, add the chives, season, and whisk just enough to combine.
7. Add the remaining oil and then a bit more butter to the heated pan, stirring to coat the bottom and sides.
8. Pour the egg mixture into the foaming butter while turning the pan back and forth.
9. As the mixture hardens, gently stir with a fork or wooden spatula, pulling the mixture from the edges to the centre.
10. Spread the saved mushrooms over the eggs when they are almost set.
11. With a small tilt of the pan away from you, fold the omelette over using a palette knife.
12. Slide on to a warmed plate and serve with some crusty bread.