Mushroom recipes

MUSHROOMS – they are delicious every time and have such a wide variety of uses. If you want to make a warm, savoury dish without any meat, you need to use mushrooms. They are really nourishing and flavourful! Mushrooms work well with just about everything, whether they are cremini, oyster, white button, shiitake, portabello, or basically any other variety. If you enjoy mushrooms or are looking to add them to your diet, check out this collection of four fantastic mushroom dishes.

Roasted mushrooms

Healthy and easy to make, roasted mushrooms make a great side dish. The roasting method consistently produces results with strong flavours while also being one of the least cooking techniques. A great fast side dish that goes well with everything from steaks to roast chicken, or you can turn it into a dinner.

Ingredients

4 cup sliced mushrooms

A pinch of black pepper

Salt

1 chopped tomato

1 teaspoon

2 tablespoons. parsley, chopped

10 garlic clove

⅔ cup virgin olive oil

5 sprigs thyme

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes, crushed

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons roasted and salted cashews, chopped

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Combine mushrooms, ⅔ cup olive oil, entire garlic cloves, and thyme in a small roasting pan.

2. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

3. Roast for 20 minutes, tossing periodically, until the mushrooms are golden brown.

4. Remove the thyme and garlic from the oven and set aside.

5. Arrange the mushrooms in a small bowl.

6. Heat the remaining ⅔ cup olive oil in a small sauté pan until shimmering.

7. Grate in the garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook until golden brown, then add vinegar, tomato, 1 tablespoon parsley, and a bit of salt.

8. Remove from the heat and pour over the mushrooms.

9. Garnish with cashews and chopped parsley.

10. Serve right away.