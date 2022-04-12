Nair Mess: Simply delicious

If you are on a lunch break or just passing through Puchong, this is a nice place to stop for a tasty banana leaf rice meal

BANANA leaf rice, a famous South Indian manner of serving rice, is a popular lunch choice in Malaysia. The combination of rice, curries, different veggies, rasam, and side dishes creates a filling dinner with spicy and sour flavours. In a city brimming with banana leaf rice restaurants, Nair Mess stands out by promoting itself as a “genuine banana leaf restaurant” that symbolises the culinary culture of South Indian states, exhibiting ingredients and cooking ways that exceed expectations. This new eatery in Puchong aims to modernise banana leaf eating by delivering traditional foods in modern ways. “The idea came up during the pandemic,” Sashi Nair, owner of Nair Mess, said. Sashi, who has been in the F&B industry for over ten years, revealed that he wanted to open a banana leaf restaurant that provides authentic Indian cuisine, which makes the banana leaf rice all the more appetizing. When questioned why he only serves lunch in his restaurant, Nair said: “All my staff are locals and my dear friends. Everyone, in my opinion, should have their own time.” “As a result, everyone may go home and spend their own leisure time straight after work.”

This restaurant has three main menus: Fish set meal (Tuesdays & Wednesdays), Vege Galore (Fridays) and Ghee Rice Vege Galore (Fridays). Four types of veggies, Kerala fish curry, salted fish gravy, vanjirom tawa roast, aveechameen puttu, ikan bilis sambal, shark fish karuvadu fry, pudina chutney, appalam and mooru molaga are included in the fish set meal. Vege Galore comprises five varieties of veggies, inji puli, payasam, papadam, mooru molaga and Ghee Rice Vege Galore set includes five types of veggies, nei sambar, karakolambu, pudina chutney, inji puli, payasam, appalam and mooru molagai. Affordably priced between RM12-RM19.90 (excluding side dishes), one may enjoy the satisfying banana leaf served with rice, four to five varieties of freshly prepared vegetables depending on the day to four choices of curries (chicken, fish, crab curry and dal), and you can opt to upgrade your rice to ghee rice as well. The specialty foods in Nair Mess are mutton ghee roast, vanjiram tawa roast, avichameen puttu and adyar briyani. Everything makes for a marvelous, mouthwatering meal. From coffee to tea (masala chai), the sip-worthy choices will compliment or wash down your meal, priced at RM2 only.

All of the meals are cooked in coconut oil with premium ingredients, which is another reason why Nair Mess is fast becoming Puchong’s go-to spot for banana leaf rice. The restaurant provides a clean and yet big seating area. The staff are eager to serve and hover around just in case you need to order more, but are not visibly intrusive. Our waiter was also keen to clarify everything on the menu on one of our visits. The lunch was everything you could ask for in a banana leaf rice dish: thick, substantial, and completely delicious. It received five out of five stars from me. The curry, made with velvety soft lentils, and the side dishes were to die for – even the veggies were flavourful and unexpectedly fresh. While eating the wholesome banana leaf rice, one can also savour the robust and yet delectable sides. You may find a wide variety of delicacies that will have you coming back for more! According to Sashi, he intends to launch a new branch in August. Nair Mess understands that good comfort food, never fails to touch the diner’s soul. Nair Mess’s banana leaf rice dishes out a solid serving of flavour that should satisfy any banana leaf rice enthusiast!