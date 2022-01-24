Netflix teases fans with Seohyun’s stills from ‘Love and Leashes’

ON Jan 24, Netflix released stills from the upcoming film Love and Leashes, leaving fans even more excited. The film depicts the sweet and spicy romance between two office mates, played by former U-Kiss member Lee Jung Young and Seohyun from K-pop girl group Girls Generation.

The story begins after Ji Woo (Seohyun) accidentally discovers her subordinate Ji-hoo’s (Lee Jung Young) unique preferences, and he asks her to become his master. This movie is all set to introduce viewers to a new kind of romance they have never seen before.

The stills depicts Seohyun’s character from the film, showcasing her in office attire, as well as one sultry image showing her whispering something into her co-star’s ear.

Directed by Park Hyun Jin, this movie is based on a popular webtoon titled Moral Sense. The movie will be released on Netflix on Feb 11 this year.

Get ready to get all tied up in this heated rom-com. You can watch the trailer below: