THE term ‘sensory overload’ largely has a negative connotation to it, but there are instances where it is favourable or even positive, and this can usually be seen in film, music and art. When it comes to Malaysian artist Brindha Kumar’s art, a sensory overload is inevitable. Geometry collides with the abstract in Brindha’s works, and is flooded with as much colour as possible. The digital artist’s visual works are never not a sight to behold, as quirky as some may be. Currently residing in the United Kingdom, Brindha spent some time entertaining theSun’s queries on her craft.

RIUH Tropical Fiesta. – COURTESY OF BRINDHA KUMAR

What was your early life like, and how did it lead to your fascination and love for art? “I only started drawing because of my mother. My mum is artistic herself, and she used to draw with me often. I was fascinated by what she made, and I especially loved the way she played with typography. Intrigued by what I can create through art, I was hooked and there was no turning back. She has always been supportive of my career choice, and to this support I attribute the freedom it gave me to do what I am so passionate about.” Artists, digital and traditional, come in different strokes i.e. those that create art based on commissions only. What exactly is it that you do as an artist? “The art I create primarily is my bread and butter, my source of income. But during my free time, I find it quite therapeutic producing personal work, which I also sometimes sell. I think it is important to make art for other people as well as for yourself, because you are not just restricted to a client’s brief or someone’s expectations. “Simply creating, on the other hand, can essentially be limitless.”

Kumar series. – COURTESY OF BRINDHA KUMAR

How did you get into digital art as opposed to the more traditional art forms? “I would say from university in Malaysia when I was doing my studies in graphic design. A significant number of projects required the use of Adobe software. So, after a while, I became comfortable, proficient and really able to enjoy putting my thoughts on (digital) paper. And here I am today, still as attached as ever to my Wacom drawing tablet!” As vibrant and entertaining as some of your art is, they’re sometimes rather ‘complicated’ to make sense of. How do you approach creating abstract art, and does the element of making it ‘fun’ play a role? “My natural response to creative expression just seems to be abstract, but I always understand that art is in the eye of the beholder. I like that my personal work can mean different things for different people. Alternatively, in the case of commissioned work, it’s a balance of portraying recognisable imagery within my abstract style, and in doing so meeting a client’s needs – basically a work/play balance.”

– COURTESY OF BRINDHA KUMAR

You once said in an interview that you deciphered the thoughts of your clients, and then translated that message through the illustrations that you created. Do your clients approach you with an open mind that you will create something zany based on your interpretation of what they want? “Clients tend to approach me with a brief, so I do have certain guidelines, or at least some general requirements that I have to follow. “However, I feel I have been lucky enough to always have a lot of freedom within the given briefs. I think this stems from a client ultimately having chosen me to do the work, and they are therefore both aware and eager for my quirky expression.” You mentioned early last year that you picked up tattooing. What’s the progress you’ve made on that front? “I have been tattooing and absolutely loving it, but sadly it’s taken a back seat at the moment. Working full time doesn’t give me much opportunity to place focus elsewhere. But I definitely intend on jumping straight back into it in the near future!”

Pasar Malam (BROS bottle design). – COURTESY OF BRINDHA KUMAR

Has the Covid-19 situation affected your work? “Fortunately, no, it has not. I have been working full time since I’ve moved to London and thankfully the design studio which I work for has had a steady stream of projects during these otherwise difficult times.” Are there future projects you’re comfortable with disclosing? “I had worked with TRX Residences creating illustrations for the launch of the Tun Razak Exchange financial district in Kuala Lumpur. Keep your eyes peeled for that!”