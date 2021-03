“Not gonna lie, there were times when things didn’t seem like it was working but I don’t believe in giving up and that is what carried me this entire time.”

The 26-year-old said: “Sometimes, I don’t really realise how much I’ve changed but there were moments that made me think ‘Dang, I can actually do this’ but I still think I’ve barely made my mark in the industry. There is still a lot more to learn and experience.

The three-piece band achieved resounding success in 2012 through their debut single Tuhan Tolong Aku , and seven years later, Neeta carved a name for herself when she won the reality singing show Big Stage with her song, Ruang Mimpi.

“Entering the music industry was rather unpredictable. I started on YouTube with my bandmates from iamNEETA in 2011 and the next thing we knew, we were officially signed artistes under NAR Records.”

SHIFTING between the genres of soulful ballad and pop-rock alternative as a solo artiste and as the vocalist for her band iamNEETA, singer Neeta Manishaa is about to break new ground in her solo endeavour when she revealed: “That’s going to change soon”.

How do you go about expressing authenticity through your music?

By being natural and unforced. It’s unlikely for artistes to release every single song that we write. Sometimes, it just won’t work out. My band has some really bizarre unreleased songs that I think won’t ever be released because it’s not us.

Although I’ve been doing this for eight years, I still feel like a newcomer debuting as a solo artiste. Right now, I’m leveraging off my strength and hopefully when I switch lanes, it would be well-received.

How do you set the differences being a solo artist and the vocalist of your band?

I don’t plan to set any difference between them but I guess both music styles are evidently different and because I’ve grown a lot. It’s almost like Neeta as a solo artiste is different in her own right.

You mentioned that Hanya Mimpi is a sequel to Ruang Mimpi. Was that your intention to tell an unfinished story?

When Ruang Mimpi was released, it was to compete during the finals of Big Stage. And after I was done with the show, I wanted to release another single in the same style as my debut single. It was pure coincidence that the two songs (form) a complete story. We were just lucky.

What is the story behind your latest single, Jodoh, featuring Radityo?

This is my first duet with a male artiste. Radityo is also under NAR Records and Jodoh marks his debut single.

It’s a song about waiting for someone in fate. It speaks of a couple who were destined for each other but timing wasn’t on their side and they had no luck getting together. Contrary to popular belief, Jodoh is not a reflection of my story because I’ve had people asking me that.

What frustrates you about your role as a singer and how has that conditioned the way you present yourself?

The fact that being seen as a role model comes with being an artiste. No one is perfect and I don’t see myself as perfect. One thing for sure is that the overwhelming support from my amazing fans has definitely made me want to do better.

Personally, my role models are my parents, they keep me in check to always stay humble and be respectful.

The pressure to be ‘good’ is almost non-existent simply because I keep my personal life very private, away from the public eye. When I’m on TV or make public appearances, I do have to be mindful of my words.

How have you been coping with the pandemic?

I think everyone is just floating around now but I’m so blessed to still be able to work during such a difficult time through hosting. I definitely miss singing in front of people and not computers.

I’m no different from everyone else, I’ve been cooking, watching movies and TV series and producing song covers. I’ll do whatever I can accomplish if I don’t procrastinate that day.