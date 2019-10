ENVIRONMENTAL advocate Le Zanne had worked in a variety of industries, including consumer analytics, automotive, and even the creative industry.

Living in Klang, the 26-year-old had always found it difficult to get hold of zero waste products, since most zero waste stores are located in Kuala Lumpur or Petaling Jaya.

That prompted her to set up her own zero waste store, Liquid Etc, in her hometown in May this year.

Le Zanne encourages shoppers at her store to bring their own reusable packaging including bottles, containers and recycle bags as a way to reduce unnecessary waste, while progressing towards a greener future together.

What is zero waste?

“Zero waste to me means reducing unnecessary waste in my life, and that includes most packaging.

“For example, the beauty industry has been constantly telling us to buy into all these skincare products including cleanser, toner, moisturiser, oil, serum, masks and many more.

“Living the zero waste lifestyle is about selecting the necessities you need, while living as minimally as possible.”

Wouldn’t it make more sense to call it a minimal waste lifestyle?

“Yes, it would, because zero waste sounds really intense, that’s why Liquid Etc [promotes] the minimal waste lifestyle instead of zero waste.

“But the reason why I have to also brand it as a zero waste store is because of how easily understood the term is.

“A typical person who attempts the zero waste lifestyle may find it extremely time-consuming and rather inconvenient.

“With Liquid Etc, I want to educate people, and make them realise a zero or minimal waste lifestyle is not as difficult as it seems. It’s as easy as just bringing a bag for grocery shopping, or not using plastic straws for drinking.

“As long as you start small, you’re already reducing waste and contributing to the betterment of the environment.”

When did you start adopting this lifestyle?

“I don’t know exactly when, but it has been a gradual journey. I’ve always been passionate and concerned about being environmentally-friendly and sustainable.

“I’m always asking myself: ‘How can I make sure that I am not contributing to the landfill, air pollution and other environmental issues?’.”

Share one thing about a zero waste lifestyle that is often misunderstood.

“Many think that it’s expensive, but if you’re resourceful, you can always search the internet to find ways to craft things from scratch, or even upcycle.

“What’s amazing is that you can be creative with your resources, it’s not a lifestyle that has to be entirely organic.

“There may be places that sell organic skincare products, which no doubt include premium ingredients, hence, might not be affordable to some.

“We need to understand that it’s an option, but not the [only] option.

“Some people enjoy skincare, so if you think that is necessary for you, then it’s not a waste. It’s up to you to decide what is wasteful and what is not.

“Even if you’re producing waste, you just have to be mindful and consider packaging that is recyclable.”

How are metal straws sustainable?

“People are aware of the impact of single-use plastic straws and are looking for alternatives such as metal straws, bamboo straws and even silicone straws.

“Metal straws seem to have become the perfect alternative right now because they are durable and easier to clean.

“If you buy a metal straw and use it for a long time, then it’s good because you’re no longer using plastic straws.

“Which is why I always say to people who want to purchase metal straws: ‘If you don’t need a straw, then you don’t need to buy a straw’.”