ART changed Chew Sue Phing’s life, for the better. It gave her self-confidence and motivated her to “explore beyond boundaries”, as she put it.

“Art has helped me to be more confident and brave to try out new things. I am always on the lookout for new art styles or mediums to experiment with and being an artist has pushed me to think outside the box on many occasions,” said Chew, who uses ink, watercolours and oil based paint in her artwork, and also dabbles in digital art.

“I was a very shy kid in kindergarten and drawing was one of the ways I could express my thoughts and communicate with others. Realising that my friends and teachers loved my doodles, I would give it to them as gifts and it made me feel very happy as well,” said the 20-year-old Chew.

Her hard work and self-confidence paid off, as she recently won the first prize at the MyTIGER Values Art Competition and Exhibition 2020 organised by the Maybank Foundation.

“I decided to focus on the integrity aspect of the T.I.G.E.R. theme and I chose the abstract concept because it gave me more room to expand when it came to visual research. I was inspired by a Chinese idiom for the drawing. I remember learning the idiom in primary school and it has stuck with me all these years.

“It means no matter what kind of environment you grew up in, you can always maintain a pure and strong heart once you have set your mind on it and realise how important it is to uphold your integrity. That prompted me to tie the integrity part with the tiger, a metaphor for humans,” said Chew, who is from Selangor.

In the winning artwork, she also experimented with calligraphy and Chinese art painting style (using Chinese brush techniques) as she has never tried it and wanted to test if she could manage to pull it off.

Chew was also given the Merit in Static Visual Aesthetics award for an experimental typography poster for the Kancil Student Awards in 2019 and in December last year, her bullet journal packaging design was published on Packaging of the World’s website.

Chew also won a consolation prize for an artwork that was exhibited at a World No Tobacco Day art competition at Universiti Putra Malaysia in 2016.

“I believe many hidden stories are waiting to be told from the Malaysian perspective and I wish to let their voices be heard through art,” added Chew.