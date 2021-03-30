The real deal

IN high school, he was passionate about photography and was equipped with leadership skills. At 18, he started travelling and shared his experiences with others. So much so, people turned to him for his opinion.

In contemporary terms, Muhammad Nabil Saifuddin, 25, is someone we would refer to as an influencer. However, unlike most influencers we see online, Nabil, better known as Bang Bill, has a diploma in Tourism Management and many accolades to his name.

Why do you like to travel?

I love to explore and discover. I also love food. When I travel, I like to travel alone, backpacking, because it allows me to focus on what I want to do, like find interesting places, attractions, and try new food. This was how I found out about Tasik Biru in Pahang, an untouched lake with extraordinary beautiful blue water.

People ask me if it is dangerous to travel alone and if it is possible to do what I do. I tell them yes, granted that they do all the preparations and research beforehand. Being prepared is very important when you travel.

As someone who does travel reviews, what aspects do you look for?

I am a tourism consultant, but to expand my horizon, I am also a part-time photographer and a tour guide. I share my thoughts online about the places that I visit, and I also get invitations to review hotels, resorts and tourist attractions. When it comes to hotels for example, first and foremost, I will look at the surrounding attractions. I also look out for the nearest hospital, fire department, shopping destinations and other attractions such as beaches.

It might seem strange to mention the distance to the nearest hospital or fire department in a review, but these are some of the things I learned in tourism management. Of course, the hotels can help if there are any emergencies, but it is always prudent to be prepared. I also look at how accessible the destination is as some people do not want to drive to the hotels. I take a look at the hotel rooms and facilities as well.

What are some of the quirks of Malaysian travellers?

Malaysians love to travel abroad despite all the attractions and undiscovered places in our own country. But the weirdest thing is most Malaysian youths that I come across are not sure how air travel works. They do not know how, where and when they have to check-in for their flight. They do not have a checklist of things they need to bring or have in hand. That is why one of the projects I was going to do before the lockdown was a video guide on taking flights.

The lockdown has hit the tourism industry hard. How has it affected you?

It put a hold on a lot of my plans. One of the things I did was assemble a team to do more tourism content. We called it The NextGen of Travel Review Malaysia. We have not had a chance to launch it. But despite the lockdown, the team is keeping the dream alive and we create content independently.

As for myself, I have ventured into becoming an agent for a few food products. I love food and I have always wanted to try my hand in the business. I am fortunate to be chosen as a tourism advisor at Merlimau Polytechnic and the Port Dickson Vocational College in Negri Sembilan.

How has the lockdown affected your plans?

Back in 2018, my dream was to open my own tourism agency. But that has dropped to number two on my list. My current target is to create a tourism panel. I still offer tourism consultancy services to anyone who needs it. I can help customise travel plans to fit one’s needs. At the same time, I also want to help tourism students at polytechnics. The lockdown has also affected many students who are passionate about tourism.

One of the things that I still want to do is to change people’s perception of homestays. It used to be a holistic experience. You live with a family, learn about their ways, traditions and the food. Nowadays, it is no more than a place to sleep. And I want to change that.