Two years ago, she bought a house with the money she made singing and last year, she won a regional talent contest. We talked with the former student of Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Chio Min about her recent journey and where she is heading.

AT only 21 years old, Siti Nurmasyitah Mohd Yusoff, better known as Masya Masyitah, has proven herself as a contender in the international music scene. Who knew that this modest girl from Kulim, Kedah could sing in Mandarin.

Tell us about your journey as a girl from Kulim, Kedah who went on to become a champion in a regional competition like Yippi Life Star Quest 2020.

It was a live-streaming contest, where you can showcase your talent, whatever it is, from dancing to singing and talking to doing art. You can even do comedy if you are good at it. For me, as a singer, I sang.

There were five levels in the competition. At the first level, they shortlisted the contestants for the top 100, then the top 24, top eight, top four and finally, the top two.

That is where I competed against another contestant from the Philippines and became the champion.

I only sang throughout the competition. While others may have brought multiple talents to the table, I maintained myself as a singer. So it was an unexpected blessing that I won.

Throughout the five levels of the competition, people loved how I performed and sang. Honestly, that was a surprise as it was a regional competition involving contestants from all over Asia.

I was proud to represent Malaysia.

What encouraged you to sing and especially compete in an international arena like China?

It’s my family. They supported me from the start. When I was young, my parents would take me to singing contests. I would do my best to gain experience each time.

When I joined those singing competitions as a child, I was always surrounded by other kids who sang Mandarin songs and that was where I was exposed to Chinese songs. From there, I developed an interest in singing in Mandarin and other languages.

I listened to these songs and practised at home. From there, I started joining Mandarin singing competitions. I received a lot of positive feedback on singing in Mandarin and it gave me the confidence to compete abroad, like in China.

Even native speakers told me that my pronunciations were spot on. So from there, I felt I was ready to go international.