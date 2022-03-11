$!Next level of cinematic experience

Golden Screen Cinema launches GSC BIG promising an all-round big screen, big sound, and big experience

The GSC BIG is the cinema’s largest screen and the chain’s “premium large format,“ filling the theater from ceiling to floor to give viewers an unparalleled cinematic experience. – GSC

MOVIE lovers are now set to enjoy blockbuster hits in a big way with GSC BIG, specifically built to enhance the excitement of the most intense action flicks by offering bigger screens, bigger sound systems, and bigger experiences for moviegoers. Golden Screen Cinemas, in collaboration with Hong Leong Bank (HLB), launched the GSC BIG at GSC Starling Mall, Petaling Jaya, last Thursday in conjunction with the release of the highly-anticipated DC superhero movie Black Adam, and it was truly an astounding cinematic experience. Featuring a significantly bigger cinema screen and a 4K laser projector, the GSC BIG screen really does bring high-octane, adrenaline-pumping moments to life. With a width of almost 20 metres and a height of 10.8 metres, the screen’s visual clarity, sharpness, colour accuracy, and dispersion are ultimately breathtaking.

Complementing its visual capabilities, BIG comes with a 32-channel multi-speaker Dolby Atmos surround sound system that produces audio of the highest quality and clarity. The groundbreaking spatial audio system completely captivates and immerses the audience in the cinema through the use of environmental sound from all directions. Combined together with the additional subwoofers found in BIG theatres, the bass of sounds and music is indeed deeper, more distinct, and more powerful than in regular cinema halls. The big experience at BIG is made possible by its plush, spacious seats that can accommodate 396 people in this GSC BIG hall with enough leg room across aisles. Certain BIG theatres offer recliners and D-BOX motion seats for those seeking a unique experience, where they may additionally experience the motion associated with each scene. The launch of GSC BIG represents a significant milestone in the long-standing and flourishing cooperation between GSC and HLB, which is now in its fourteenth year since the introduction of the HLB GSC Credit Card, Malaysia’s first co-branded credit card with a cinema chain. Customers have benefited from special discounts and advantages on movie tickets and food and drink at GSC theatres over the years as a result of this successful cooperation. With the advent of GSC BIG, HLB is offering even more wonderful and rewarding cinematic experiences to its customers as well as local moviegoers.