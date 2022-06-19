Nick Jonas praises Priyanka Chopra for being ‘his rock’

SINGER Nick Jonas and wife, actress Priyanka Chopra are counting on each other to navigate parenthood. The pair who married in December 2018, welcomed their first daughter Malti, who was born via a surrogate, back home after the infant spent over 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“What we shared on social media was the feeling that we had – the gratitude, obviously, to have our baby home, but also for each and every person that was part of her journey in the hospital,” says Nick. “It was eye-opening in a lot of ways.”

On how the pair have been managing, Jonas revealed that he has been leaning on Chopra “who was a rock the whole time and continues to be” to navigate fatherhood, adding: “I’m grateful to have a teammate.”

Chopra also shared the admiration, noting that she has watched him “create music, write scripts, launch businesses, among many other things, all while being so present,” she says.

“He’s an incredible son, brother, husband, friend and father. I don’t know how I got so lucky.”

When asked why they have been open about their parenting experience, Jonas shared that the couple hoped to inspire others with their journey.

“It was really important that people know that whatever their journey is or whatever challenges might come up, you’re not alone,” says the star, who was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes at the age of 13.

“The power of social media is that it connects us all and makes this very big world a little bit smaller.”