No one does it better than Mortensen

THROUGHOUT the years, Peter Jackson’s casting has been flawless. During the time span of Lord of the Rings, the role of Aragorn, or Strider, has always been one of the most important characters in the franchise considering how he symbolizes strength and courage.

While Viggo Mortensen has been portraying the character perfectly, it was revealed that the 63-year-old was in fact replacing another actor who was cast in the vital role when production first started on the Rings instalment, The Fellowship of the Ring, which premiered 20 years ago on Dec 19, 2001.

Jackson’s first choice was Irish actor, Stuart Townsend, who was 27 years old when filming began in 1999. Not long afterwards, Jackson made the difficult call to replace his original Aragorn with Mortensen which made the situation awkward for everyone involved.