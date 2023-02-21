Nothing to sneeze at

SINUS pain is one of the most prevalent reasons people seek medical assistance on a daily basis. These figures are rising as a result of increased pollution and drug resistance.

The most common cause is a normal cold or flu; a cold caused by a virus can progress to a sinus infection. The cold virus assaults the lining of your sinuses, causing swelling and restriction of drainage routes in your sinuses and nose.

As a result, you generate extra mucus, which becomes clogged in your swollen sinuses. Bacteria like to develop where mucus accumulates and can create a chronic sinus infection, which can last long after the cold virus has passed.

Other factors that contribute to sinus pain, pressure, and congestion include:

-> Pollutants

Air pollution, cigarette smoke, and chemical irritants like pesticide sprays and home cleaners can cause the nasal linings to burn.

-> Polyps

These are sac-like swellings of inflammatory tissue on the nasal lining.

-> Anatomical problems

A structural issue, such as a deviated septum or nasal bone spur, might obstruct mucus drainage from the sinuses.

-> Fungi

This is a rising issue, particularly among people whose immune systems have been compromised by diseases such as AIDS, leukaemia, and diabetes. Fungi, like bacteria, can cause sinus infections but are resistant to treatments.

-> Swimming or diving

Because of pressure difference in the nose and sinuses, these activities can raise your risk of sinusitis.

HOW TO AVOID IT

-> Handwash often. This is important during the cold season, when viruses can survive for longer on doorknobs and other surfaces.

-> Eat a well-balanced diet and exercise regularly. Maintaining good health keeps your immune system on alert.

-> Stop smoking. Cigarette smoke can cause sinus irritation. Tobacco smoke irritates your entire upper airway the moment you inhale it. Irritating gases such as ammonia and formaldehyde stimulate mucus production in the nose and sinuses. You become more likely to colds and allergies, as well as throat and lung cancer.

-> Used the humidifier. Sinus pain can be caused by dryness. You can inhale the steam from a hot shower. Alternatively, place a heating cloth over your head – this is an old treatment for sinus discomfort relief. If you use a humidifier, make sure to clean it on a daily basis according to the manufacturer's instructions so that the humidifier does not become a source of sinus difficulties.

-> Avoid taking too many antibiotics. Antibiotics will help if you have a bacterial illness, but they will not help if you have a viral infection. In addition, if you take too many antibiotics, you may develop resistance to the treatment.

-> Kill dust mites. Vacuum and wipe down all surfaces on a regular basis, reduce clutter that can collect dust, and use dust mite coverings on your pillows and beds.