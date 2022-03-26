Nova set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

IT is not a rumour anymore!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding again, as they are actively taking steps to officially develop the comic character Nova for production.

According to Deadline, Marvel is teaming up with Moon Knight writer Sabir Pirzada for the project, which Kevin Feige will produce. It is currently unknown if this will be developed as a movie or a limited series for Disney Plus.

Marv Wolfman and John Buscemea created the original Nova comic character, who made his debut in 1976.

Following the destruction of his world, the alien Rhomann Dey, the last surviving Centurion of the planet Xandar’s elite Nova Corps, picked human Richard Rider at random as a teenager to inherit his abilities and succeed him in the rank of Nova Prime. Superhuman strength, speed, stamina, durability, reflexes, and flying are among those abilities. He can also channel Nova Force energy to create very strong concussive blasts, shields and forcefields, portals, and electromagnetic pulses.

Rider doesn’t have a lot of overlap with the characters now in the MCU, but in the comics, he was the leader of The Guardians of the Galaxy and was part of the Secret Invasion comic book plot, which is being turned into a Disney+ series. He is also heavily involved with the Skrulls, as shown in the MCU.

It would make sense to debut him as part of a line-up shift moving forward because of Nova's link as leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the comic books.

The Nova project does not currently have a date for release or any casting information.