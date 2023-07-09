Nutritious and delicious

INTRODUCING the Nestle Harvest Gourmet #LoveAtFirstBite campaign – a plant-based culinary adventure waiting to take over the country. In a culinary spectacle that combined mouthwatering flavours with a commitment to wellness, Nestle Harvest Gourmet took Malaysians on a delectable journey with its #LoveAtFirstBite campaign.

The event, a celebration of conscious eating and sustainability, unfolded like a love story that intertwined the country’s flavours, environment, people and overall well-being.

The highlight of the event was the launch of Crispy Fish-Free Fingers, a pioneering addition to Nestle Harvest Gourmet’s plant-protein product lineup. Bursting with delicious goodness, these sought-after snacks were lovingly crafted from soybean and wheat-based plant proteins, enhanced with a medley of carefully selected ingredients including paprika, turmeric and rapeseed oil. Infused with Italian herbs like oregano and rosemary, they offered not just a delightful taste but also a rich source of protein and fiber. What’s more, they are completely free of trans-fat, cholesterol, onion and garlic, making them a perfect choice for vegans, vegetarians and everyone looking to embrace a plant-based lifestyle.

Kicking off the festivities, notable figures such as Arwind Kumar, Dini Schatzmann and Qiu Wen took part in a lively “Jom Sembang” session themed around “Celebrating Love in Many Ways.” The launch itself featured a surprise performance by local band Resort, who serenaded the crowd with their love-themed tunes.

The VIPs unveiled the #LoveAtFirstBite products by presenting seven delectable dishes, including the Crispy Fish-Free Fingers with Asam Pedas Sauce, Golden Crispy Nuggets with Curry Mayo Sauce, Chargrilled Satay, Nasi Lemak with Chargrilled Rendang, Buttermilk Cutlet, Sensational Rendang Burger and Curry-spiced Cutlet.