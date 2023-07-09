Nutritious and delicious

INTRODUCING the Nestle Harvest Gourmet #LoveAtFirstBite campaign – a plant-based culinary adventure waiting to take over the country. In a culinary spectacle that combined mouthwatering flavours with a commitment to wellness, Nestle Harvest Gourmet took Malaysians on a delectable journey with its #LoveAtFirstBite campaign.
The event, a celebration of conscious eating and sustainability, unfolded like a love story that intertwined the country’s flavours, environment, people and overall well-being.
The highlight of the event was the launch of Crispy Fish-Free Fingers, a pioneering addition to Nestle Harvest Gourmet’s plant-protein product lineup. Bursting with delicious goodness, these sought-after snacks were lovingly crafted from soybean and wheat-based plant proteins, enhanced with a medley of carefully selected ingredients including paprika, turmeric and rapeseed oil. Infused with Italian herbs like oregano and rosemary, they offered not just a delightful taste but also a rich source of protein and fiber. What’s more, they are completely free of trans-fat, cholesterol, onion and garlic, making them a perfect choice for vegans, vegetarians and everyone looking to embrace a plant-based lifestyle.
Kicking off the festivities, notable figures such as Arwind Kumar, Dini Schatzmann and Qiu Wen took part in a lively “Jom Sembang” session themed around “Celebrating Love in Many Ways.” The launch itself featured a surprise performance by local band Resort, who serenaded the crowd with their love-themed tunes.
The VIPs unveiled the #LoveAtFirstBite products by presenting seven delectable dishes, including the Crispy Fish-Free Fingers with Asam Pedas Sauce, Golden Crispy Nuggets with Curry Mayo Sauce, Chargrilled Satay, Nasi Lemak with Chargrilled Rendang, Buttermilk Cutlet, Sensational Rendang Burger and Curry-spiced Cutlet.
Head of Nestle Plant-Based Meal Solutions Malaysia and Singapore Catherine Yap shared her enthusiasm at the event, saying, “Recognising the shift towards plant-protein meals, we at Nestle Harvest Gourmet aimed to cater to the needs of Malaysians embracing a conscious flexitarian lifestyle. This drove us to conceptualise the Crispy Fish-Free Fingers, which offer plant protein with both good taste and ease of preparation. Through our steadfast commitment to utilising natural ingredients, we ensure the authenticity and quality of all our products. Introducing the seafood segment further diversifies the plant-protein landscape, providing Malaysians with variety while contributing positively to our planet and fostering a healthier Malaysia.”
The #LoveAtFirstBite event extended over a week, offering a medley of activities that celebrated not just food but also Malaysian pride, taste, nutrition and sustainability.
Immersive farm-to-table experiences showcase
As visitors stepped into the Immersive Experience Zone, they were treated to a mesmerising journey that showcased how the Crispy Fish-Free Fingers were meticulously prepared from plant-protein ingredients. The film captured the essence of Nestle Harvest Gourmet’s commitment to local production and authentic recipes tailored for the Malaysian palate.
From lush plantations to the final Crispy Fish-Free Fingers, the visual and auditory effects transported guests into the heart of Nestle Harvest Gourmet’s world.
Malaysian favourites culinary showcase
In honour of Malaysia’s 66 years of independence and unity, the event featured a giant-sized Jalur Gemilang, created with Nestle Harvest Gourmet plant-protein-powered products. Nestle Professional Chefs Salihin and Calvin crafted local favourites like sambal with Nestle Harvest Gourmet Sensational Burger, Crispy Fish-Free Fingers and Nasi Kerabu, capturing the essence of Malaysian cuisine with a plant-powered twist.
Pop-up cafe with limited-time Merdeka special menu
Attendees were invited to savour specially curated Malaysian favourite plant-protein meals, celebrating the spirit of unity and love for good food. From Crispy Fish-Free Fingers topped with Asam Pedas Sauce to Golden Crispy Nuggets with Curry Mayo Sauce, the menu offered an array of mouthwatering options that tantalised taste buds.