Obi Wan Kenobi stars hope to return for second season

THE six-episode limited series run of Obi-Wan Kenobi was completed on Disney+ last week, but questions have arisen on whether there will be a second season.

One of the stars who have lent their voice to the debate is series’ lead Ewan McGregor, who admitted he is eager for the possibility of a second season.

“I really hope we do another,” McGregor was quoted telling British GQ in an interview before the finale aired.

Hayden Christensen, who reprised his role as Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in the series, shares a similar opinion.

“Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character,” Christensen told Radio Times.

“You know, I think there’s certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so. I would certainly be open to returning”.

While the limited series’ leads are open about their enthusiasm to return, the situation is different with the creative team.

Deborah Chow, the series’ director, explained that Obi Wan Kenobi was conceived with a beginning, middle and an end, and they weren’t thinking past that.

“I think, you know, if it was to go forward, it would only be if there was a real reason for another one,” Chow added.

Lucasfilm president and Obi-Wan Kenobi executive producer Kathleen Kennedy agreed with Chow.

“Well, frankly, we did set out to do that as a limited series. But I think if there’s huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we’ll certainly give that consideration”.

All six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.