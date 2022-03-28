‘Pachinko’ star set to star in space K-drama

SOUTH Korean actors Gong Hyo Jin and Lee Min Ho have been tapped to star in an upcoming romantic comedy drama series titled Ask the Stars, which will be set in space. This is the first Korean drama set on a space station, with filming to start in April.

Gong will play the role of American astronaut Eve Kim, and Lee will play the role of a space tourist and gynaecologist, Gong Ryong in the series, according to Keyeast Entertainment.

The drama, to be directed by Park Shin Woo, is expected to premiere in 2023.

Recently, Lee starred in Pachinko, an American drama television series based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name, released in 2017. The drama series premiered on Apple TV+ last weekend.

Gong, dubbed the queen of romantic comedies for her popular roles in rom-com dramas, was last seen in When The Camelia Bloom, which was released in November on Netflix.