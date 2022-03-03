Pamela Anderson to release Netflix documentary about her life

PAMELA ANDERSON is setting the record straight about her personal and professional life in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

The actress made the exciting announcement on her Instagram, posting a handwritten poem written on Netflix’s letterhead.

“My life/A thousand imperfections/A million misperceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to/ I can only surprise you/ Not a victim, but a survivor/ And alive to tell the real story.”

The documentary which will reflect upon Anderson’s professional and personal journey will give viewers an “exclusive access to Anderson, as well as archival footage and her personal journals.”

What’s more, veteran documentary maker, Ryan White will serve as the director.

White will produce the project with Jessica Hargrave under their Tripod Media banner for the production company, Dorothy St Pictures and Lee. Anderson’s son, Brandon Thomas Lee, will also join the suit as the producer for the film.

Although the documentary has been years in the making, the programme only started gaining buzz after the release of Pam & Tommy. The Hulu TV series was largely based on Anderson’s rocky marriage to then-husband Tommy Lee.

Anderson was not involved in any form and was reportedly not thrilled about the adaption. In fact, she allegedly felt exploited by the series’s narration of her’s life journey.