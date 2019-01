MORINAGA Chil-kid is improved with a mild vanilla taste and less sugar, making the formula more oishi (Japanese for delicious)!

Morinaga Chil-kid provides a formula which has an appropriate supply of nutrients for supporting your child’s growth and development.

This growing up milk also contains essential nutrients such as GOS, AA, DHA, nucleotides, folic acid, vitamin D, vitamin B6, E and C, taurine, calcium, iron, zinc and selenium.

Morinaga Chil-kid is produced in, and fully imported from, a state-of-the-art plant in the Netherlands using modern Japanese technology and stringent double-safety standards.

Morinaga Chil-kid is also halal-certified.

Morinaga Milk Malaysia is now offering a special price for first-time users, allowing them to purchase a pack of Morinaga Chil-kid 700g at only RM20 (recommended retail price RM55).

If you are interested to get this trial pack, visit www.oz-marketing.com/tpv, and leave your details.

For more, follow the Facebook pages @MorinagaMilkMalaysia or @KeluargaMorinagaMalaysia, or visit the Morinaga Official Online Store at www.mori2u.com.