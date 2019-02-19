Something more for your child

MORINAGA Chil-kid is improved with mild vanilla taste and less sugar, making the formula more oishi!

In addition, this growing-up milk provides a formula which has the appropriate amount of nutrients for supporting the growth and development of children.

Morinaga Chil-kid contains essential nutrients such as the prebiotic Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) for better bowel function, arachidonic acid (AA) for early brain development, as well as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) for growth and development of the central nervous system and visual functions.

It also contains nucleotides, folic acid, taurine, calcium, iron, zinc, selenium and vitamins D, B6, E and C – all of which are needed to support a child’s growth.

Morinaga Chil-kid is produced and fully imported from a state-of-the-art plant in the Netherlands using modern Japanese technology and stringent double-safety standard.

The milk is also halal certified.

First-time users of Morinaga Milk Malaysia can now purchase a pack of Morinaga Chil-kid 700g at the special price of RM20 only (RCP RM55).

Those interested in getting this trial pack offer can visit www.oz-marketing.com/tpv and leave their details.

For more, follow the Facebook page @MorinagaMilkMalaysia/ KeluargaMorinagaMalaysia or visit Morinaga Official Online Store at www.mori2u.com.