HE IS no stranger in the local art scene. A character designer by trade, Michael Chuah (left) is the unofficial titleholder for many Malaysian firsts – including that of first designer toy, the first vinyl toy of a prime minister, and now, for the first designer toy made into a CapCara, or Capsule Character.

The design is based on Chuah’s original design, Yuurei Neko Sama. The design first premiered in 2018 during the Taipei Toy Festival, and comes with an intriguing backstory.

“Yuurei Neko Sama is a cat that got turned into a ghost. Together with its frog companion, Yuurei Neko Sama tours the human realm, meeting various different youkai (spirits), whom Yuurei Neko Sama befriends,” explains Chuah.

The Yurei Neko Sama CapCara set consists of five figures: the original White Yuurei Neko Sama, the red Daruma Neko Sama, the pink Piggy Neko Sama, the red and soft yellow Ringo Neko Sama, and the yellow Fortune Neko Sama.

Note that ‘ringo’ means apple in Japanese, which is what the figure resembles, and does not refer to the famous drummer from the Beatles.

The series is the result of a collaboration between Michael Chuah Design and LuYao Design, a toy company in Taiwan. This was LuYao Design’s first capsule toy as well.

The Yuurei Neko Sama CapCara was set to be released during Chinese New Year this year. However, the current pandemic forced Chuah to change his plans.

Instead, the figures were finally unveiled in May.

What makes CapCara special is that these toys are meant to be sold in gashapon machines. ‘Gashopon’ stands for those coin-operated vending machines from Japan that dispense random collectable toys in capsule form.