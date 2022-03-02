Patrick Stewart confirms Doctor Strange sequel role

ACTOR Patrick Stewart, who is famous for his role as Professor Charles Xavier or Professor X in the X-men films, has confirmed that he is in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Rumours have been swirling for months that he would be playing the iconic character in the film after fans thought they spotted him in the trailer and heard his voice.

Until now, Steward had denied he would be making an appearance, even dodging the question by asking “Who’s Doctor Strange?”

However, during a recent interview for the podcast Jake’s Takes, Stewart finally confirmed that he would in fact, be in the film.

“I actually didn’t recognise my own voice, it sounded different. Whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don’t know,” he said.

He added that he was surprised that people recognised him from just a brief glimpse of the back of his head.

“[All] they saw was the back of my shoulder, and I think my earlobe, nothing else. There would have been so many connections made. But, uh, it pleased me.”

The Doctor Strange sequel takes place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and WandaVision, and sees Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch playing a major role in Marvel Cinematic Universe film.