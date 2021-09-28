Paying modern tribute

RAPPER Roshan Jamrock has never been one to take a step back or to pause his creative juices.

Originally making his presence known as a member of K-Town Clan, the singer-producer went on to carve a path of his own, with nearly two decades in the music and entertainment industry.

He recently broke new ground with his latest track DPKT.

Inspired and taking cues from “dappankuttu”, an ethnic South Indian folk dance and music genre, Roshan honoured and took the style and infused it with his own brand of hip hop.

“I have different approaches to making music. Sometimes it’s music first, followed by the melody then lyrics.

“Sometimes it’s the other way around. For DPKT it started with music I composed some time ago but it was just sitting in my hard disk amidst hundreds of other tracks,” Roshan told theSun.

Despite knowing that the particular beat was special, Roshan did not act on using it at that point in time.

“One day, I woke up at 4am and this melody and chorus just came to me.

“The words were not clear but the last line is ‘DAPPANKUTHU! DAPPANKUTHU! DAPPANKUTHU!’ And that is how DPKT came to be.

“Most of my better stuff comes to me like that. So I started building from the little pieces I had which evolved into the release that you hear and see today,” he explained.

To bring the song to life, Roshan invited artistes from all over the world to feature alongside him – Yunohoo, Dopeadelicz, Chico, Young Ruff, and in particular MC Sai, from the thriving UK hip hop scene.

The music video for DPKT is also unique, made up of IG Stories clips, and featuring some familiar faces.

Roshan explained: “One of my goals was to also bring seasoned and upcoming people together on a track, as well as Malaysians and those outside of Malaysia. Bringing people together through my music.

“Everyone’s own following gets a taste and is introduced to the other artistes on DPKT”.