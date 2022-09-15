Pedro Pascal wanted Nicholas Cage in Star Wars

NICHOLAS CAGE and Pedro Pascal shared the screen in this year’s comedy film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and both of them had such good chemistry that many fans were left hoping that the two would work together again.

Perhaps that might happen in the Star Wars universe, where Pascal currently rules as Din Djarin on the Disney+ breakout streaming hit The Mandalorian.

“I already suggested [it]. I already said he would make a great Mandalorian,” Pascal said during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim last weekend.

“But would he wear a helmet or not?” asked the show’s executive producer Rick Famuyiwa.

“He’ll wear a helmet,” Pascal said assuredly. “Absolutely ... Or he could be one of the helmet-less.”

As seen by the first trailer that debuted over weekend at D23, more Mandos are currently being added to the franchise, so anything is possible.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ in Feb 2023.