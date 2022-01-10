Performance meets style

2022 is the right time to step up your watch game!

TRACKING your daily workouts has never been easier with a fitness smartwatch. From monitoring heart rates to tracking calories, this wearable device provides information on more than just your overall fitness and health, it has the ability to link all the updates and notifications to your phone as well. Studies revealed that this wearable device can increase one’s motivation level and daily activities. Regardless of your health goals for 2022, splurging on a fitness smartwatch or fitness tracker can make a huge difference to your health, especially in the long term. If you’re a sports enthusiast, here are a list of the best fitness smartwatches! Suunto 9 Peak

Suunto watches are notable for their sturdy build quality, long battery lifespan and adjustable battery management selections. If you’re a sports enthusiast and are looking for a fitness smartwatch that can cater to your interests, Suunto 9 Peak is a perfect choice. Its extensive battery life can last you up to 170 hours in GPS tour mode, or 25 hours with high precision GPS tracking, making it ideal for your weekends’ jungle trekking or mountain climbing ventures. The Peak is inclusive of both an optical heart rate sensor and a SpO2 sensor to monitor your blood oxygen at high altitudes. Despite its stylish design, it lacks a few features that are commonly found in other smartwatches, such as music storage or control smarts. Suunto 7

Suunto 7 – also nicknamed ‘the best Suunto smartwatch’ – is the only smartwatch released by the company that uses Google’s Wear OS as its software foundation, which is perfect for Android users who are looking for a smartwatch that provides the best of both worlds, sports tracking and smartwatch features. Some of the smartwatch features include sleep tracking, body resource measurements and continuous heart rate tracking. Other than that, Suunto 7 enables sports enthusiasts to track more than 70 sports. In addition, this smartwatch supports Google Pay and Google Assistant as well. However, as opposed to other premium Suunto smartwatches, Suunto 7 lacks the weather alert. Garmin Venu 2

Garmin has been creating wrist-based run trackers since 2003 and has thrived since its first fitness wearable release, the Forerunner 101. Garmin’s Venu 2 comes in 40mm or 45mm models and connects to your phone via Bluetooth. Compatible with both Android and iPhone, the Venu 2 has an OLED touchscreen which provides users with a high-quality display. Developed with a new and more powerful chip that supports the Connect IQ 4.0 platform, this wearable device also gives users both style and performance with its slick-looking design and array of features, including accurate GPS. Apart from that, Venu 2 is also equipped with a sensitive heart rate monitor, cadence, splits, indoor training modes and more. Garmin puts the cherry on the cake by including a feature that allows the watch to sync with compatible gym equipment and Garmin Coach training plans! Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Watch

If you’re a marathon runner, there’s definitely something missing in your routine if you don’t have music. When it comes to running, music plays a role in your routine as it has the ability to help you to run faster, longer and easier, as well as helping you stay motivated throughout your routine. Fret not, Garmin’s Forerunner 245 Music GPS Watch is your jam, and is here to save your dreadful running routine! Although there are other forerunners released in the market, this device continues to be one of the best fitness trackers for runners out there. Designed with a sleek appearance and lighter compared to other forerunners, the Forerunner 245 Music GPS watch is an ideal option for women who are seeking a functional fitness smartwatch. One gets to download music directly into their watch and get customised run recommendations as well. Besides that, it also provides an indicator of how much rest you need before you go on your next run. Garmin Lily

Its circular appearance and slim bezel are suitable for ladies who are looking to trade in their traditional watches for a smartwatch. Garmin Lily is designed specifically for women who do not fancy the bulky look on their wrists. Although it has a smaller appearance, the Lily is equipped with the primary health features that you need from a smartwatch. It also has the ability to read your blood oxygen levels, track your sleep as well as workouts, monitor your heart rate 24/7 and alert you when you have a low heart rate. Nonetheless, it falls short on other smart features including a built-in GPS, voice assistant, contactless payments, music storage and the capability to run third-party applications. But, if you’re looking for a simple smartwatch, Lily is a perfect choice! Apple Watch Series 7