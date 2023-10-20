Eight tips for travelling with pets stress-free

It is essential to ensure your pets are comfortable and safe during the journey and are in the appropriate carriers or crates. – FREEPIK

TRAVELLING with pets can be a rewarding and memorable experience, as they become a part of your adventures and share in the joy of exploration. Whether you are planning a road trip or flying to a distant destination, taking your beloved furry friend along requires careful preparation to ensure their safety and comfort. To make your journey stress-free and enjoyable for both you and your pet, here are eight essential tips to consider. Prepare in advance Proper planning is the key to successful pet travel. Start by making a checklist of everything your pet might need, including food, water, medications, identification and comfort items like their favourite toys or blankets. Ensure you have all necessary travel documents, such as health certificates and vaccination records, especially if you are travelling internationally. Research pet-friendly accommodations and airlines that can accommodate your furry companion. Visit the veterinarian Before embarking on your journey, schedule a visit to the veterinarian. Ensure your pet is up-to-date on vaccinations, flea and tick prevention and any other essential medications. Your vet can also provide recommendations for travel-specific health concerns and offer guidance on keeping your pet calm during the journey.

Choose the right carrier For air travel, it is crucial to select an airline-approved pet carrier that meets all safety and size requirements. Ensure it is well-ventilated and comfortable for your pet. For road trips, use a secure and well-ventilated crate or a pet seatbelt to keep your furry friend safe. Familiarise your pet with the carrier or crate before the trip to reduce their anxiety. Plan for proper restraint Whether you are driving or flying, ensure your pet is safely restrained. In a car, use a pet seatbelt or crate, so your pet does not become a distraction or get injured during sudden stops. On a plane, your pet should remain in their carrier, securely placed under the seat in front of you. Follow the specific airline guidelines to ensure your pet’s safety and comfort during the flight.

Keep your pet comfortable Maintaining your pet’s comfort during the journey is essential. Bring their favourite toys, blankets and familiar scents to help them relax. Ensure they have access to fresh water and food during the trip, but do not overfeed them. Frequent small meals are ideal to prevent motion sickness. For air travel, consult the airline’s regulations on feeding and watering your pet. Make frequent stops If you are travelling by car, make regular stops to allow your pet to stretch their legs, relieve themselves and get some fresh air. Use a leash or harness for walks and never leave your pet unattended in a hot car. Keep them hydrated and make sure they have access to clean water during rest stops.