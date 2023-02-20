Planning last minute parties with minimal fuss

IF YOU’VE forgotten to arrange a celebration for someone’s birthday, an anniversary, or any other special occasion – don’t worry. Instead of panicking, we have some suggestions for you to be able to arrange a suitable celebration at a moment’s notice.

Movie night

One of the simplest options is to simply celebrate your party night with people you care about. Invite friends over for a night of watching movies and ordering in your favourite meals. Spend the entire night streaming and chatting your favourite scenes. You may even plan a Netflix movie marathon based on a theme. This is one of those ideal ideas for individuals who wish to remain in the spotlight while being surrounded by loved ones.

A sleepover night

It’s impossible to go wrong with staying up with friends till the sun comes up. A pleasant sleepover, whether with face masks on or a campfire made of wood and stones in your backyard, would be a memorable event. A theme – such as the 1990s, Disney princesses orMarvel superheroes – might also be enjoyable. Just remember to bring some food!

Home-cooked foods

Cooking home-cooked meals for someone on their special day completes the picture. You can bring your favourite meals to the dining table and dig in. You could even make your favourite together. Just don’t set fire to the house!

Try something new

There are numerous workshops and activities available. It could be the right time to do something you’ve never done before. Make a reservation for you and your pals to play bowling in the dark in Mid Valley, ice skating in Sunway Pyramid, or archery. If physical activity isn’t your thing, you might attend a baking class or a flower arranging class. Get along, have nice memories, and live in the moment.

Take a trip

Take a long trip to a location where you can experience the moments, especially if it’s a close destination you’ve never visited before. You can explore the Sekinchan paddy field, then go around and bury your toes in Pantai Redang, which is nearby. Fly a kite, or simply relax and enjoy the beautiful weather and sea wind. Also, get a red ribbon, write your wishes on it, and tie it to the Wishing tree, which is popular at Redang Beach.

Picnic day

It’s relaxed and enjoyable, and it allows you to spend quality time with your friends or loved ones. Find a place where you can relax and enjoy yourself with few distractions. Bring a vintage bohemian rug; it makes an excellent picnic blanket that is both durable and fashionable. No picnic would be complete without tasty food and snacks. If you don’t want to cook, you can get some pizza!

Restaurant hunt

Find some upscale restaurants or places that have gone viral for their cuisine. Now is the time to go try it out. When it comes to eating, everyone gets thrilled. Do you want something cold and delicious to help you beat the heat? Try cendol or ABC with ice cream, or some wonderful satay served with a great dipping peanut sauce. Good meal equals a happy stomach!