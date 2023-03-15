Powerful revenge thriller

Dong-eun returns to get her revenge in this satisfying season finale

THE GLORY has returned with a vengeance. Following the first part’s global release last year, the series gained popularity and spent three weeks in the top 10 non-English global Netflix rankings. Part 2, which was directed by Ahn Gil-Ho, has eight episodes. The Glory focuses on Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), a victim of bullying in high school who subsequently seeks retribution on her tormentors. Part 1 shows Dong-eun meticulously laying out her plans to exact retribution on all of her tormentors. She worked tirelessly, keeping an eye on each of her bullies and carefully approaching each one. With the help of Joo Yeo Jung (Lee Do-hyun) and Hyun-nam (Yeon Hye-ran), Dong-eun continue her mission in Part 2. We also get to glimpse a more complex side of Yeo Jung in the second part of the series. The first part featured powerful sequences of Dong-eun being tortured by her bullies. However, the newest episodes are much more subdue, even though the show explores the life of another victim of bullying. Terrific acting makes the drama even more moving as the characters experience the swings and turns of the emotional turmoil at the centre of the narrative. The Glory’s biggest strength is its cast of characters, each of whom is compelling in their own right and elicits a range of emotions due to their relatable traits and circumstances. The showrunners not only upheld the standard, but they significantly improved upon the quality. No one can envision anybody else portraying such a complex lead character like Dong-eun other than Song, and Lim Ji-yeon also gives an incredible performance as the lead bully Yeon-jin. Considering how much I detested her character in the series, it just serves to highlight how excellent Lim was. You can sense the actress’s dread through the screen thanks to several scenes that draw you in. The other performers were also great. While I was really impressed with the performance of the lead cast, supporting actress Yeon Hye-ran, who played Dong-eun’s ally Kang Hyun-nam, also impressed me the most.

Every dramatic moment was made more impactful by her emotions, acting, and – most importantly – her facial expressions. Her character Hyun-nam did all in her power to keep her daughter safe, and I also admired how she supported Dong-eun all the way to the very end. To be quite honest, Kang was yet another important factor in the popularity of The Glory. I absolutely loved every single episode of The Glory. This series has to rank among the best ones I've seen thus far. Not only was it immediately engaging, but it also had the most rewarding conclusion. As the Korean drama industry sheds some of its archaic assumptions for female characters, women-led storylines are growing, and The Glory is one of them. The strength of Moon Dong-eun in The Glory serves as inspiration for all individuals who have been wounded by bullies. The Glory Part 2 is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.