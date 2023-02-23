Prawn meals to die for

THERE is so much versatility in the humble prawn, which is the star of many seafood-centric dishes. Here are some suggetions you can prepare for your family.
Cucur Udang (Prawn Fritters)
A simple dish that can be completed in a matter of minutes. It’s delicious, especially with the chilli or Thai sauce. Malaysians commonly have it with their tea.
Ingredients
-> 10 prawns -peeled and chopped
-> 1 onion (chopped)
-> 1 potato (diced)
-> 1 1/2 cup all purpose flour
-> 1 cup water
-> 1 egg
-> 1 teaspoon salt
-> 1 teaspoon baking powder
-> 1 teaspoon baking soda
-> 1/4 cup hot water
-> Oil for frying
Instructions
1. Mix prawns, onion, potato, flour, 1 cup water, salt, baking powder and baking soda in a bowl. Mix it in hot water until well combined.
2. Pour oil in wok over medium heat. Drop a spoonful of batter into the oil.
3. Cook fritters in batches, flipped until browned on both sides. Drain it on paper towel and it’s done.
Indian prawn curry
This super easy recipe can be quick to be prepared when you are in hurry. Curryful taste!
Ingredients
-> 20 prawns
-> 2 tablespoons peanut oil
-> 1/2 onion (minced)
-> 2 cloves garlic (chopped)
-> 1 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
-> 1 teaspoon ginger
-> 1 teaspoon cumin
-> 1 teaspoon paprika
-> 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder
-> 1 chopped tomatoes
-> 1 cup coconut milk
-> 1 teaspoon salt
-> Cooked and peeled prawns
Instructions
1. Pour oil in a pan over medium heat; cook and stir the onion till turns to brown.
2. Add garlic, turmeric, ginger, cumin, paprika and chilli powder to the onion and stir it well.
3. Add in the tomatoes, coconut milk and salt. Bring it to boil for 1 minutes, then lower the heat and simmer and stir it for 10 minutes.
4. Put the prawns in and stir it well until all get mixed in curry; simmer until prawns turns opaque. Then serve!
Nasi Goreng Prawn
A delicious Malay version of prawn fried rice which you should try.
Ingredients
-> 2 tablespoon oil
-> 3 eggs (beaten)
-> 2 tablespoon dark soy sauce
-> 2 tablespoon ketchup
-> 1 teaspoon sesame oil
-> 1 teaspoon sweet chilli sauce
-> 1 carrot (chopped)
-> 8 green onions (sliced)
-> 1 clove garlic (crushed)
-> 2 cups cooked rice
-> Cooked prawns
Instructions
1. Heat the oil in a pan in medium heat, pour the beaten egg into the pan so that it cot the surface.
2. After the egg cooked, roll up and sliced it into strips.
3. In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, ketchup,sesame oil and chilli sauce.
4. Add carrot, green onions into pan and stir fry it for 3 minutes. Then add the garlic, rice, prawns and sauce mixture and mix it well.
5. Remove fro the heat and serve, topped eith the egg strips.
Spicy Korean garlic prawns
Ingredients
-> 20 Prawns peeled
-> 10 cloves Garlic
-> 1.5 cups Corn Starch
-> 1 tbsp Garlic Powder
-> 0.5 tbsp Paprika (optional)
-> 0.5 tbsp Red Chili Powder
-> 0.25 tbsp of Oregano
-> 0.25 tbsp of thyme
-> Salt & Pepper
-> Spicy Garlic Sauce
-> 2.5 tbsp Butter
-> 1 Lemon
-> 1.5 tbsp of Gochujang (Korean Red Chili Paste)
-> Parmesan Cheese (for garnish)
Instructions
1. Add corn starch, garlic powder, paprika, thyme, oregano, and red chili powder, and season with salt and pepper in a large bowl.
2. Coat the clean and de-vein prawns in the corn starch mixture and dust off any excess corn starch.
3. Next, add 3 tablespoons of oil to a pan, and turn the heat to medium-high. Once the oil is hot, pan-fry the prawns on each side for 1-2 minutes. Remove and set aside.
4. Using a paper towel, wipe off any excess oil, and In the same pan, add butter, Gochujang, and garlic.
5.Turn the heat to medium and simmer for 2 minutes or until fragrant.
6. Add the prawns back in, squeeze in lemon juice and saute on high heat for 1 minute.
7. Garnish with green onion and parmesan cheese.
This dish goes amazingly well with plain white rice. Bon Appetite!