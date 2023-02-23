Prawn meals to die for

THERE is so much versatility in the humble prawn, which is the star of many seafood-centric dishes. Here are some suggetions you can prepare for your family.

Cucur Udang (Prawn Fritters)

A simple dish that can be completed in a matter of minutes. It’s delicious, especially with the chilli or Thai sauce. Malaysians commonly have it with their tea.

Ingredients

-> 10 prawns -peeled and chopped

-> 1 onion (chopped)

-> 1 potato (diced)

-> 1 1/2 cup all purpose flour

-> 1 cup water

-> 1 egg

-> 1 teaspoon salt

-> 1 teaspoon baking powder

-> 1 teaspoon baking soda

-> 1/4 cup hot water

-> Oil for frying

Instructions

1. Mix prawns, onion, potato, flour, 1 cup water, salt, baking powder and baking soda in a bowl. Mix it in hot water until well combined.

2. Pour oil in wok over medium heat. Drop a spoonful of batter into the oil.

3. Cook fritters in batches, flipped until browned on both sides. Drain it on paper towel and it’s done.