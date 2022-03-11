Pre-wedding photoshoot spots

Look no further for places to take your pre-wedding photoshoot because here are six perfect spots to consider

DO you hear wedding bells ringing? After couples were forced to postpone their nuptials because of the pandemic, many are starting to plan their weddings again, and that might include their pre-wedding photoshoot. After all, these photos will be the ones you look back upon in years to come, and when it comes to pre-wedding photoshoots, most couples might think that jaw-dropping landscapes can only be found overseas, but in fact, there are hidden gems that are perfect for a photoshoot location right here in Malaysia. Here are some of the beautiful places within driving distance of the Klang Valley that you can head to if you’re looking to get some pre-wedding photos taken.

1. Sekinchan, Kuala Selangor Located just a 1.5-hour drive from Kuala Lumpur, the small fishing village is where you can see an endless horizon of rice fields and a lovely beach to catch mesmerising sunsets. Sekinchan has all the natural templates for romantic photoshoots, and is a favourite spot for pre-wedding photos. If you’re looking for a green paddy field landscape, go between March and May, or between September and November. Meanwhile, if you want a golden yellow backdrop, go during June, or from November to December.

2. Sultan Abdul Samad building, Kuala Lumpur The late-nineteenth-century building located along Jalan Raja in front of Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur is also a popular place for couples looking for an architectural pre-wedding photoshoot. With its shiny copper dome, imposing clock tower, and colonial-style structure, the major landmark is a hot spot to give your pre-wedding photos a regal feel.

3. Putrajaya Botanical Garden Sprawled over 230 acres next to a vast lake, the Putrajaya Botanical Garden is known as the mother of all gardens within Putrajaya. Due to its abundant exotic flora diversity and ample photogenic spots, the Putrajaya Botanical Garden is one of the more frequented pre-wedding photoshoot spots among couples and photographers. Given the large garden, you won’t have to worry about getting a good shot as there is a multitude of angles you can shoot from. The garden also houses the popular Astaka Morocco (Moroccan Pavilion), inspired by Moroccan heritage and architecture, where you can take your pre-wedding photograph along the outside of the building. Besides that, the bridges in Putrajaya are also some standouts locations. Take your pick between the Seri Gemilang Bridge, Seri Perdana Bridge, or the Seri Wawasan Bridge – each of them offers mesmerising and romantic backdrops for your pre-wedding photos. 4. Jonker Street, Malacca Jonker Street is known for its hustle and bustle during its night markets on Fridays and Saturdays, but if you’re looking for a quiet place to take your pre-wedding photos, going during the daytime will surprise you. As you walk along the quiet river walkway with the calm waters, you’d be astonished by how different the place looks without the crowd. Besides the river walkway, as the central throughfare of Chinatown, Jonker Street is also renowned for the antique shops. If you’re looking to take pre-wedding photos with a traditional feel, Jonker Street is the perfect place to take them, and after that, you can also take pictures with the red Christchurch Malacca as a background, or the brilliant white Church of St. Francis Xavier just across the street for a little gothic flair. 5. Colmar Tropicale, Bukit Tinggi If you’re looking for the perfect quaint ambience of a French village, take your photoshoot to Colmar Tropicale! The picturesque French-themed resort with fantasy-like surroundings is located 2,700 feet above sea level in Bukit Tinggi, Pahang. If you’re looking to avoid sweating through your suit in the humid Malaysian weather, the village, which is situated in the highlands, features a castle drawbridge which leads to a massive cobblestone courtyard filled with colourful flowers, park benches, a water fountain, wishing well, and an intricate cuckoo clock tower that’s inspired by France’s Riquewihr Tower. A photoshoot with the castle behind will definitely make you feel royal, and at night, when the lights switch on, you can take fairytale-like pictures for your pre-wedding photoshoot! The entrance fee to Colmar Tropicale is priced at RM12 for adults, and there is also a tranquil Japanese village a short distance down the road, which features an authentic Japanese tea house and a botanical garden, so if you’re also looking for a romantic, Asian-themed pre-wedding photoshoot, there’s no better place than Colmar Tropicale!