Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shares first photo of baby girl

ON Sunday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas welcomed their new baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas home just in time for Mother’s Day after the infant spent more than 100 days in the NICU.

The Jonas Brother singer, 29, posted a photo of his wife holding their baby girl to her chest as he looked on with the caption: “On this Mother’s Day, we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced.”

“Our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

In the caption, Nick also thanked the people who worked at Rady Children’s La Jolla in San Diego and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles who were “selflessly every step of the way”.

The actress, 39, also wrote: “There is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

The surrogate baby was born very premature at 27 weeks in January – 12 weeks ahead of the expected delivery date. It was reported that the baby was due in April and Priyanka had planned her work schedule around the due date, but the early surprise changed everything.

According to multiple reports, the actress does not have fertility issues and the couple opted for a surrogate because of their busy work schedules, which wasn’t conducive to child-rearing. The stars have been open about the challenges they had to face with Priyanka living in London while Nick was at their house in Los Angeles.

The couple’s love story began with a direct message via Twitter and they started dating a year and a half later. He proposed in Crete with a US$200,000 (~RM875,700) Tiffany cushion-cut diamond ring and they wed in a lavish three-day celebration in December 2018 before going on to host four more wedding receptions. Now, the couple are officially parents! Congratulations!