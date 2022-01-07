Pros and cons of binge-watching shows

Is binge-watching good or bad for you?

Binge-watching is the practice of watching one TV show for an extended period of time. Fast forward to midnight and you’re halfway through the season. Even if you know you’ll end up waking up for work or school the next day, you’ll eventually be tempted to stay for just one episode. Does this sound like you? If so, you are binge-watching. This might seem like a harmless past time, but anything in excess brings about a host of dangers. Here are the pros and cons of binge-watching TV shows.

PROS Feeling of productive and fulfilled When you finish the series, you feel a sense of accomplishment. In general, it feels as though you have completed a monumental task, and are now free to move on to your next big series. Viewers can experience the joy of being completely immersed in the virtual world of their favourite series. Binge-watching also allows people to follow complex storylines, complex relationships and multidimensional characters. Strengthens relationships The very act of bingeing the content can help foster a sense of community around a series. Viewers can discuss and enjoy the show with everyone, from co-workers to strangers lining up at the grocery store. It’s a fun activity that sparks a common interest and provides an easy way to spend time together. Watching with family and friends, together or separately, creates a common cultural space. Freedom of watching Streaming services allow audiences to enjoy amazing TV shows that they would never be able to watch on regular terrestrial TV channels. You don’t have to wait a week for new episodes, or have to endure lengthy show hiatuses. Now streamers like Netflix have put together multiple seasons of a series, giving you complete freedom to watch several episodes or seasons over the weekend at your own pace. One of the great things about binge-watching is that you can make the show go fast, literally, by increasing the playback speed to 1.5 times. Reduce stress Getting into a really engaging series will somehow make us less concerned about things happening around us. Normally our minds would be concerned with issues faced at work or school, which can lead to the tendency to stress about them. However a binge session can help block our minds from our problems, preventing the constant thoughts from forcing themselves into us. Binging creates a natural sense of enjoyment and can also help viewers to relax and relieve their stress. Completing a series can even give viewers a sense of control and power, which can help if viewers don’t seem to feel it in their day-to-day life. It is truly a temporary escape from our daily drama. Commercial-free experience Advertisements can be the biggest turn-off for viewers, as they would probably be deeply engaged by a story already, and getting distracted by an ad would be a huge buzzkill. Having an account on streaming sites like Netflix, Amazon Prime or Disney+ Hotstar offers you exclusive access to the most popular or latest web series. These steramers also offer an advertisement-free viewing experience. Thanks to these ad-free services, viewers will be able to watch multiple episodes of their favourite shows back-to-back without having to worry about breaks. And this is perhaps the biggest benefit of the entire streaming experience.