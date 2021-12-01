$!Putting safety first

K-POP sensation BTS is once again performing at live concerts. As part of the band’s ongoing Permission to Dance on Stage concert, the group has been performing live for fans in Los Angeles. Although ARMYs are thrilled, there has been a lot of criticism about the concert’s organisation.

In particular, the first concert was held on November 27 in SoFi stadium. According to fans, there was quite a disturbance near the entrance of the venue. Not only were fans only let in half an hour before the show, but the staff was also no longer checking tickets, bags or vaccination cards.

One ARMY even captured a clip of a staff allowing everyone in without checking. This was as long as the fans were not pushing each other. In fact, many managed to sneak in even at the VIP section without purchasing an actual ticket.

In return, the concert had to start an hour late. “Apparently, the concert has been delayed for an hour and its probably due to the volume of people in line and lack of organization from sofi staff” wrote one fan on her Twitter account.