Rain says he might work on a project in the US

SINGER and actor Rain made a surprising revelation that he was to appear in an American project but sadly it got cancelled due to Covid 10 pandemic.

During a video interview with Star-News on Feb 22, to talk about tvN drama Ghost Doctor, he revealed plans for projects overseas.

Rain is confident about working on a project in Hollywood soon. “Currently, I am discussing projects and I have a good feeling that I would be able to sign a contract.”

Rain has worked in Hollywood before, most notably in the action film Ninja Assassin. Besides, the success of Korean films and series such as Parasite, Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead has changed the way people view Korean talents, and also paves a path for more Korean actors to appear in drama series or movies in Hollywood.

“Singers, dramas, and movies have become the center of the world. It’s amazing. Actually, when I was on a world tour in 2005, I had a racial conflict. There were people who were prejudiced when seeing an Asian man trying to enter the American music market. In Korea, there was a prejudice that entry into the US will not be successful.”

“Ultimately, amazing juniors are taking first place in the global market. Now, it seems so natural. I’m proud we’re so successful in the 2020s,“ added Rain, who became popular as a singer, before turning to acting.