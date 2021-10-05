$!Ratajkowski’s damning allegation

ACTRESS and model Emily Ratajkowski has alleged that she was groped by singer Robin Thicke during the filming of his Blurred Lines music video.

She made the allegation in her upcoming book My Body, claiming the incident happened on the set of the 2013 music video, in which she and two other near-naked models had appeared alongside Thicke, Pharrell Williams and T.I.

Ironically, it was this same music video that was criticised for objectifying women and promoting rape culture.

The 30-year-old actress and model alleges that Thicke took her by surprise by touching her chest ‘from behind’.

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind,” Ratajkowski wrote.

“I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke.

“He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set.

“[The director, Diane Martel’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me: ‘Are you OK?’”