$!Ratajkowski’s damning allegation

ACTRESS and model Emily Ratajkowski has alleged that she was groped by singer Robin Thicke during the filming of his Blurred Lines music video.
She made the allegation in her upcoming book My Body, claiming the incident happened on the set of the 2013 music video, in which she and two other near-naked models had appeared alongside Thicke, Pharrell Williams and T.I.
Ironically, it was this same music video that was criticised for objectifying women and promoting rape culture.
The 30-year-old actress and model alleges that Thicke took her by surprise by touching her chest ‘from behind’.
“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind,” Ratajkowski wrote.
“I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke.
“He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set.
“[The director, Diane Martel’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me: ‘Are you OK?’”
Though the alleged moment made her feel “naked for the first time that day”, she was “desperate to minimise” the situation.
She reasoned that Thicke, who has spoken about his past abuse of drugs and alcohol, was “a little drunk” and “didn’t seem to be enjoying himself in the same way” on set.
“I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body,” she further wrote.
“I didn’t react – not really, not like I should have.”
Video director Martel corroborated Ratajkowski’s account.
“I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile,” Martel told the Times newspaper.
In her book, Ratajkowski says she didn’t dwell on the alleged incident until she realised that Thicke, now a judge on The Masked Singer, had blocked her on Instagram.
“With that one gesture, Robin Thicke had reminded everyone on set that we women weren’t actually in charge,” she says of her experience.
“I didn’t have any real power as the naked girl dancing around in his music video. I was nothing more than the hired mannequin.”
Thicke has not yet publicly responded to Ratajkowski’s allegations.