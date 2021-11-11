Ready to set sail

THE One Piece Netflix live adaptation has found its core members. In a series of tweets, Netflix revealed the actors set to bring the iconic characters to life.

The cast members include Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda shared on Instagram: “How many years has it been since it was announced, right? I know, I know! But rest assured we’ve been making steady progress all along!”

Oda who will serve as the executive producer revealed the urgency for the announcement. “For now, we’re able to announce the main cast! Rather, we need to hurry and announce it or else it’ll be leaked, apparently!”

The actors have since expressed their joy for their roles in the upcoming project.

On Instagram, Godoy posted: “I WILL BE THE PIRATE KING!!!! I’m so grateful for this opportunity and congratulations to the rest of the straw hat crew. Thank you Mr Oda for the trust, I won’t let you down (sic).”