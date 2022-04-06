Reliving history

Kingmaker stars talk about bringing their characters to life in the gritty political thriller

THE past always seems to find its way into contemporary cinema. Regardless of how sweet or gruesome it is, modern filmmakers appear to enjoy chronicling past events into their works. And the growing appetite for it only encourages them to continue doing so. Korean cinema is no exception. Some of the best performers at the box office are indeed features inspired by the country’s rich history. And director Byun Sung-Hyun’s political thriller, Kingmaker is the latest addition to the collection. Although it is not a biopic, the drama is very much inspired by the interactions between the late President Kim Dae-jung and his mysterious election strategist, Eom Chang-rok. In fact, Byun intends to tackle the issue of ethics by portraying a fictionalised version of President Kim’s journey to victory. Veteran actor Sul Kyung-gu plays the fictionalised ‘President Kim’, named in the film as Kim Woon-beom. Whereas Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun depicts Eom Chang-rok’s novelist version, Seo-Chang-dae. In an exclusive interview with theSun, the two leads share their thoughts and process for getting into character.

Were you nervous about playing your real-life inspired characters? Sul Kyung-gu: “My character is based on the former president Kim Dae-jung whose footprints are noted in contemporary history. The character’s name was originally Kim Dae-jung which was very pressurising, hence I suggested to director Byun Sung-hyun to change it. “It became better after changing the name. Kim Woon-beom is an easy-going character with strong leadership and charisma. He might seem like someone who has a lot of good traits, but I did not think we should express a character only with positive words. So, I instead focused diligently on portraying him as a human being.” Lee Sun-kyun: “Not much information was available for Seo Chang-dae’s motif, Eom Chang-rok. It all started from the single line that President Kim Dae-jong wrote in his autobiography, ‘Eom Chang-rok is a genius for the elections’. He was mentioned as a genius but why do we have so little information about him? “So, from there, I started to construct the character. I found related YouTube and Podcast content but there weren’t many records of his information as well. That actually led to less pressure on me as an actor to portray him.” Do you feel you did justice to your characters despite the intense pressure? Sul Kyung-gu: “Kim Woon-beom’s character was always surrounded by people and had to always lead the organisation forward. But he was a lonely character since he had to take responsibility for many things on his own. He had to listen to advisors’ opinions and react to them. “But it felt like he was acting on his own instead of having conversations. It was very difficult to portray such a lonely character. It was also pressurising for having the well-respected former president as the motif. But I was able to accomplish it together with everyone on-site. I received a lot of help from them.” Lee Sun-kyun: “It was challenging to play the character from his 20’s to his 60’s. I was worried about how would it not look unnatural. Seo Chang-dae was a very tough character. I wasn’t 100% satisfied with my acting, there were some parts I regret that I could have done better, but overall, still satisfying. I believe the director has presented it well.”