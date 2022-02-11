Representing Justice

THE latest courtroom drama series on Disney+ sure has gotten many viewers talking since its premiere last month. For one, the show titled May It Please the Court, has been receiving attention for its distinct nature and tone.
Compared to existing K-legal dramas which are more light-hearted, this 12-part project stands out for playing along the themes of murder, mystery, greed, and justice – all in the name of ambition.
Leading the production is actress Jung Ryeo- won as Noh Chak-hee, and actor Lee Kyu-hyung as Jwa Si-baek.
Jung’s character is an ambitious lawyer who is willing to do anything for success. Though she starts off working in a prestigious law firm, she is let go and forced to work as a public defender for mishandling a previous case.
Meanwhile, Lee’s persona is a public defender who is known for his eccentric ethics. Chaos soon ensues when the pair are forced to work together.
Their polarising personalities and work manners make them a recipe for failure.
However, things quickly change when the two stumbled upon a serial murder case, which prompts them to put aside their differences and work towards solving the crimes.
Speaking exclusively to theSun, the leads spoke about their time working together and experience shooting the series.
How would you describe the show in four words and why?
Jung: “Fun, exciting, keeps you guessing and it is well made!”
Would you have taken up the law cases of your characters if you were in their shoes?
Jung: “If I had the option to choose, I would refuse most of them. The majority of the cases in the series are quite challenging. And I am not as courageous as my character.”
Lee: “I think I would take all the cases my character, Jwa Si-baek took.”
Jung: “You are making me look a little bad (laugh).”
Lee: “The reason why I would take because the cases Ryeo-won’s character Noh Chak-hee takes are from ‘bad guys’. She is paid good money to defend them. Whereas for me, I am a public attorney who defends good people – individuals who are from marginalised communities.”
Speaking of which, was it very fun to play friendly rivals on screen considering that you guys are friends off-screen?
Jung: “I want to make this clear. After shooting these scenes, I would confront him and tell him that I was so drained and exhausted. I would tell him that I would not want to be on the other side with him. Instead, be on his side and have him fight for me.
“This is because he would improvise a lot and come up with ad-lib lines so frequently. It was so confusing and I was so busy responding to every line because it was so unpredictable. So, after completing that scene, I was like ‘I would never want to go through that again.’”
Lee: “She is not being serious (laughs) But for me, I would say it was very fun because I enjoyed picking on her.”
Jung: “He definitely liked it because he enjoys coming at me, ambushing me, and surprising me!”
For Jung, how was it like shooting again after a three-year hiatus?
Jung: “Yes, it has been a while since I appeared on the screen. And I was a little worried before shooting that I might be losing the gist of how to go about acting. But fortunately, it did not turn out that way. And the hiatus was enough time for me to take a good rest. So, I do not feel bad about that.”
