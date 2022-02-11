Representing Justice

LYFE chats with the leads of Disney+ Hotstar drama series May It Please the Court about their experiences on the show

The two leads of May It Please the Court. — DISNEY +HOTSTAR

THE latest courtroom drama series on Disney+ sure has gotten many viewers talking since its premiere last month. For one, the show titled May It Please the Court, has been receiving attention for its distinct nature and tone. Compared to existing K-legal dramas which are more light-hearted, this 12-part project stands out for playing along the themes of murder, mystery, greed, and justice – all in the name of ambition. Leading the production is actress Jung Ryeo- won as Noh Chak-hee, and actor Lee Kyu-hyung as Jwa Si-baek. Jung’s character is an ambitious lawyer who is willing to do anything for success. Though she starts off working in a prestigious law firm, she is let go and forced to work as a public defender for mishandling a previous case. Meanwhile, Lee’s persona is a public defender who is known for his eccentric ethics. Chaos soon ensues when the pair are forced to work together.

Their polarising personalities and work manners make them a recipe for failure. However, things quickly change when the two stumbled upon a serial murder case, which prompts them to put aside their differences and work towards solving the crimes. Speaking exclusively to theSun, the leads spoke about their time working together and experience shooting the series. How would you describe the show in four words and why? Jung: “Fun, exciting, keeps you guessing and it is well made!”