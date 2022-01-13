Restoring hormonal balance

Dr. Ngoo Kay Seong aims to continue educating men everywhere about low testosterone

TESTOSTERONE syndrome deficiency, otherwise known as hypogonadism, is a common health issue that many men experience as they age. The condition, which sees the decline in the levels of testosterone, often begins affecting men after the age of 30. In fact, one in five men exhibit symptoms of the process as soon as they reach their late 30s. But unlike menopause, the cause of testosterone syndrome deficiency is not solely due to ageing. And the effects concur sometimes can be deadly. Despite this, the awareness of the condition is still relatively low, with many men dismissing it as a normal consequence of ageing. Hence, Doctor Ngoo Kay Seong has taken it upon himself to tackle this issue. Ngoo, a consultant urologist, has been on a mission in furthering the cause by raising awareness. During a recent conversation with theSun, Doctor Ngoo elaborated more about the condition and the treatments available. How important is testosterone to a man’s health? “Testosterone in general is not only important for sexual functioning adult males, but it is also important for sexual maturation and development. “So, if you are born with the XY chromosome, you are meant to be a male with male genitalia. “But if you do not have enough testosterone, you may be born with ambiguous genitalia. This will then stunt your growth spurt as an adult. “For instance, you may not have adequate male features or perhaps you may also grow breasts. These are problems related to early-onset hypogonadism of hormones. “While the symptoms for late-onset hypogonadism ranges from having low sex libido, penis function and ejaculation. This is a common condition among men over age 40. In fact, one in five men has this condition. “So, it is a clinical and biochemical syndrome that requires a laboratory test to prove it. And also, you must have a record of exhibiting these reported symptoms. “Only then, it can be proven that you are experiencing a deficiency in serum testosterone.”

What are some of the factors causing this, apart from ageing? “Apart from ageing, it would be due to metabolic health conditions like diabetes, high cholesterol and obesity. Diabetes and obesity specifically have been linked to the status of one’s testosterone. “It is like a chicken and egg story, which one comes first? So, it is interlinked. The other reason may be due to the long-term use of certain drugs like steroids. Those who take a lot of opioids, antipsychotics, and steroids can [suffer from] low testosterone. “Of course, not forgetting Covid-19. But I think the study on Covid and the long-term effects on testosterone are still ongoing. We do not know whether this is going to be a short-term thing: whether once you recover from Covid, will your testosterone levels return to normal? “And obviously, those who have undergone surgery from the early days of their life. Like having your testicles removed, your testicles then cannot compensate. Or also if you have an accident, injury or illness that could damage your testicles. “So, these are the main causes of why men have low testosterone. But most men will not exhibit any symptoms. Only when you are compounding it with other conditions, it becomes more obvious.” Are there any side effects if left untreated? “If you do not address the testosterone issue, things will worsen in many ways. So, if you are suffering from pre-existing conditions like diabetes or obesity, your condition may not improve. It will also affect your relationship with your family and close ones. “You may feel irritable, anxious or even depressed, causing difficulties in your personal relationship. This also affects the professional lives of the patients. For instance, I have men in their prime age of 40 to 60, those who are taking the lead in their careers. “And productive and heavily contributing to the economy. But if only they focus on their health, they can definitely perform better.” Is there a cure to treat patients with this condition? “Yes, there are various treatments available to treat patients with low testosterone. The concept of the treatment is called testosterone replacement therapy which aims to bring up the level and quantity of testosterone. In return, this improves your physical appearance, sexual drive and other health parameters. “The treatment comes in various forms. The first one is pills which require patients to take them three times a day. But it can be pricey due to the sheer volume required, and troublesome due to possible side effects such as nausea and digestive issues. So, patients can then opt for creams or gels. Patients are required to apply them around their body. “However, you will have to ensure it dries up before you hug someone. This is because you may accidentally transfer the hormones to other people, which will cause issues for them. “The next form is the form of an injection. It is called an intramuscular injection, as it is injected into the muscle. “One injection can last up to three months. And patients are required to take four injections per year. Most men generally prefer and accept this form of treatment. “However, the full effects of these benefits do not appear immediately. It requires at least a year to see the full benefits.”