Return of a pop princess

ELLA Yelich-O’Connor, better known as Lorde, took the world by storm when she first broke into the music scene back in 2013.

The Kiwi singer, then 16, captivated audiences with the release of her debut single, Royals. Since then, she has cemented herself as one of the industry’s most beloved indie pop darlings.

And now, she returns after a four-year hiatus with a brand-new sound off her latest album, Solar Power.

“I think I have become someone who sees the world a little bit more clearly, as my upbringing was different.

“I lived in New Zealand in a nice suburban place and I did not know much about the world. I have now seen so much and have a greater understanding. The world is a lot broader now” said the singer in a recent Southeast Asia press conference via Zoom.

Solar Power is the pop star’s third album of her discography and her first since her sophomore record Melodrama, that was released in 2017.

While Melodrama was about tales of heartbreak and teenage jollification, the latest album pays tribute to her mellower events.

How would you describe the album’s sound?

I really wanted to combine a tiny bit of the 60s and 70s Californian folk tunes with the music of my youth in the early 2000s, which was radio pop.

Both sounds capture how it feels like to be on the outside, so I took elements from both of them and put them through my specific lens. I wanted it to feel light and free as though I’d want to float away.

What inspired you to make this album?

I was walking in the park by my house with my dog. I would wake up every morning and walk my dog and through that little routine, I saw the seasons changing for the first time. I saw the morning light and I really started to feel the magic of nature and the outside world, even just from going to a park.

Then I went on a trip to Antarctica and right around that trip, the name Solar Power popped into my head. It was amazing because I had not written anything for it yet but that is sort of where it started.