“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favourite fictional character of all time,” she admitted.

In line with the news, Emma Watson shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram. The actress who played Hermione Granger reflected on how her character and the beloved franchise changed her life.

Stars like Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), and director Chris Columbus will appear with them for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on the movie set in London. This was the place where the first instalment was shot.

HARRY POTTER stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are reuniting for the first time in a decade for an upcoming HBO Max special. The trio will reconnect with other cast members for a special 20th anniversary TV retrospective.

“I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview, I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting... BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know.”

The actress continued saying, “I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people.

“I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful.”

Watson concluded her post by thanking the fans and acknowledging the efforts of the film crew.

“Thank you to the fans that have continued to show their support well after the last chapter closed. The magic of the world wouldn’t exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place.

“I still miss the crew who made these films all the time. Thank you for all of your hard work too. I know your contributions sometimes get overlooked.”

Fans can expect to catch the TV special on Jan 1 on HBO Max. Along with the return of the whole cast, the anniversary special will also include a TV quiz contest for fans.

Helen Mirren will host the competition. Other celebrities such as Pete Davidson and Jay Leno are also set to make an appearance.