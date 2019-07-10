Book review: Convenience Store Woman

AT ONLY 163 pages, this relatively short novel is told entirely from the viewpoint of Keiko, the protagonist of the story who, as the title suggests, works in a convenience store.

Her story will resonate with readers who wish they could be content in their own little worlds.

Keiko has always been considered a weirdo. From the time she was a little girl, she has displayed unique problem-solving methods such as hitting a child’s head with a shovel to stop a fight in a playground.

While her parents try to find ways to make her more ‘normal’, Keiko finally finds her calling when she lands a job in a convenience store to make extra money while studying in university.

Finally finding a place where she fits in, Keiko continues working there despite the fact that most people consider it a menial job and something one does for extra money.

Now at age 36, with no boyfriend (or husband) and no plans for the future, Keiko arrives at a crossroad in life.

Essentially, this is a story about a woman who has never fitted in but has found joy doing something that no one considers important. We should all be happy doing what we love.