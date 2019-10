THIS is a brilliant first novel by Singaporean-born, New York-based author Amanda Lee Koe who was inspired by an iconic photograph taken of Marlene Dietrich, Anna May Wong and Lena Reifenstahl at a party in Berlin in 1928, just before all three went on to carve their own place in the world of cinema.

The story captures various moments in these women’s journeys – both in their careers and personal lives – from the moment that picture was taken.

Whether it was the warm relationship shared between Dietrich and Wong, who were more than co-stars, or the strange rivalry that Reifenstahl felt she had with Dietrich, these women made a place for themselves in the history of cinema.

Each also defied society in her own way and had to pay the price for being who she was.

Koe diverts sometimes when introducing other fictional characters, such as Bebe, but if you read the book carefully, you realise all their stories are linked in some way.

The best part about the book is that it makes you wonder about these women, and want to learn more about them.

In my case, what resonated with me the most was the story of Wong, a talented actress whose career was hampered mostly by her race.

Not much has changed in Hollywood almost a century later, it would seem.