Book review: Fresh Ink: An Anthology

By K.K.Wong

STORIES about heroes usually entail one wearing special costumes and possessing unique powers. Oh, and let’s not forget having good looks.

If you happen to be a bit dorky or not of the correct ethnicity, you can kiss heroism goodbye.

At the most, you can be the sidekick or the comic relief. Or even the one who always dies first. At least, that’s what most books tell you.

If you have dreams of becoming a hero despite being an ordinary Joe, then check out this book that features works from 13 award-winning and best-selling authors.

Fresh Ink presents 10 short stories, a one-act play, and even a graphic novel, all featuring heroes – of the ordinary kind.

They are the kind of stories that doesn’t seem to have proper endings, but are left to the reader to complete.

Of course, being of varied topics, they will appeal to different kinds of readers but generally, they are interesting and unconventional enough to risk a read.

For example, there’s a hero who doesn’t speak but flies with a jet pack to fight monsters, a girl who’s nervous about bringing her girlfriend to a family dinner, or the one who fights ignorance in order to be the person he is.

Perhaps you might relate to one or two of the heroes here, but whatever the situation, these stories might just inspire you to think outside the box for once, and do something that is totally out of character.

It’s a call to be a hero in your own right.