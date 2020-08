THE Kennedy name is synonymous with American royalty, And they were all raised and taught to win at all costs.

Across decades and generations, the Kennedys have been a family of charismatic adventurers, raised to take risks and excel.

Their commitment to public service is legendary. From John F. Kennedy to Robert Francis Kennedy (Bobby) to Edward Moore Kennedy (Ted), they all had their share of problems.

But, for all the successes, the family has been blighted by assassinations, fatal accidents, drug and alcohol abuse and sex scandals.

To this day, the Kennedys occupy a unique, contradictory place in the world’s imagination – at once familiar and mysterious; charmed and cursed.

The Kennedy Curse is a revealing account of America’s most famous family, as told by one of the best storytellers of our time.