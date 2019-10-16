Book Review: The Power of Nunchi: The Korean Secret to Happiness and Success

AUTHOR Euny Hong starts the book by trying to explain what Nunchi (noon-chee) is, defining it as “an ‘eye measure’, or the subtle art of gauging other people’s thought and feelings to build harmony, trust and connections”.

Essentially, it is all about observing everyone and everything around you, before deciding what you are going to say or do next.

The book will help you become a ‘Nunchi Ninja’ who will floor everyone with your charm, and not end up being that gaffe-prone twit who is the star of a viral video.

Nunchi is something that is ingrained into a Korean child from the moment he or she is allowed to interact with others.

It is part of a Korean’s life, and as Hong describes it, has helped Korea retain its unique language and culture despite having been under the rule of both the Japanese and Chinese.

It has also enabled the country to pick itself up from rock bottom after World War II, and become one of the most dynamic economies in the world.

Hong even attributes Nunchi as the reason for K-pop’s popularity across the world, despite not many fans having a clue what the artistes are singing about.

Using her own personal story as well as sharing examples of how Nunchi could be used to avoid common everyday mistakes, Hong makes this book easy-to-read and relatable.

Readers can also have fun doing a quiz at the end of each chapter.