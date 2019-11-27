Book review: Three Women

THIS book is different from others I’ve read in the past because it is about three different women who were betrayed by men they trusted, and who were punished for it.

In the author’ note, Lisa Taddeo tells us that this is a work on non-fiction and that she spent eight years and thousands of hours with the women who are featured in this book.

All three women are relatable on some level and while we can ridicule them for their stupidity, we can also sympathise with them for their life choices.

You have 20-something Maggie recounting how she was molested as a teenager by a highly respected teacher; Sloane who takes part in threesomes in order to make her husband happy; and married Lina who seeks comfort in the arms of her (also married) first love when she gets no affection from her husband.

These women also have a history that is connected to why they do what they do.

Taddeo makes no excuses for their actions, instead she leaves it to us to make up our mindsdecide on how we view them. Are they weak? Were they asking for it? Who are we to judge them?

Of the three, Maggie’s story stands out the most perhaps because of her age when the abuse started. But all three women are essentially seeking love and end up being taken advantage of.