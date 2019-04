THIS horror film is based on the scary, but interesting Mexican legend of La Llorona, or The Weeping Woman. Unfortunately, it is poorly executed.

The scary scenes are cliché and predictable. There are some interesting jump scares, but director Chaves has gone overboard with them.

As a result, the jump scares become tiresome.

The story takes place in the 1970s, and follows Anna Tate-Garcia (Linda Cardellini), a widowed social worker and mother of two young children, Chris (Roman Christou) and Samantha (Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen).

Anna’s latest case sees her investigating Patricia Alvarez (Patricia Velasquez), who has locked her two sons in a closet.

Patricia claims that she did this to keep them safe from La Llorona, who wants to harm them.

La Llorona is the spirit of an unhappily married woman who drowned her children in a fit of anger, before killing herself.

Now, she goes around drowning other children.

Anna doesn’t believe Patricia’s story and sends her sons to a welfare home to keep them safe.

However, she is later shocked to find out that the two boys have been found drowned.

She soon realises that she and her own children are being haunted by a veiled woman in a wedding gown, La Llorona, and she must now protect her children from this vengeful spirit.

While the actors have done a decent job portraying their characters, unfortunately, the characters are too boring to hold our interest.

The way the scary scenes are handled, the characters appear cliché and predictable.

How many horror films have we seen so far featuring an overworked, widowed mother who faces a similar trauma?

The Curse of the Weeping Woman is just a safe, predictable horror film.

But horror films are not supposed to be safe or predictable.

They are supposed to keep you on the edge of your seat, and raise the hairs at the back of your neck.

As such, The Curse of the Weeping Woman has failed as a horror piece, and is, in fact, more suitable for the small screen.