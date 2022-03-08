Rock and roll, ladies

IF a regular person was asked to think of a rock band, or a band under the genre’s extensive umbrella of subgenres, they would think of a rock band fronted by a male singer, or an entire band consisting of male members.

There is nothing wrong with that, but it signifies the prevalent image or aesthetic of rock as male-dominated.

Men shredding their guitars, beating away at their drum kits, slapping the bass, and power-stancing on stage. The music is unabashed maschismo and bleeds hyper-masculinity.

But there are all-female bands, or female-fronted bands with men on instruments. These niche group of musicians in rock, heavy metal and punk have existed since the ‘60s, during the initial rise of rock music, but weren’t very common, because of the mindsets that were prevalent in those time.

Let’s go back to that era. It was a time when men were slightly more close-minded, and when women – or, rather, mums – often tried to create a moral panic about rock music eroding moral values.

Women at this point in time were traditionally seen as singers, and it was extremely uncommon for them to be seen, let alone be accepted, as musicians because of societal dogmas.

At the advent of rock and roll music in the ‘70s, particularly with the rise of punk music, women were emboldened by and found support among their rebellious peers of the opposite gender, and encouraged to make rock-and-roll music.

One of the first of these groups was The Runaways, an all-female American rock band that were active in the mid to late ‘70s. Their most popular song, Cherry Bomb made them a star overseas and continues to still be played to this day, long after the band disbanded.

Surviving members of the band, particularly Joan Jett, continue to be involved in the music industry, while The Runaways as a whole are still cited as influences by other women who the band as inspirations to become musicians themselves.